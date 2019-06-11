Capital Alliance bulks up energy practice with two new hires and expanded services

DALLAS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Alliance Corp. (CAC), an Oaklins International member firm, has expanded its energy practice group with two new hires who will focus on upstream oil & gas asset acquisition & divestiture (A&D) and utility infrastructure transactions.

Neal Patel will serve as managing director and head of energy infrastructure at CAC. He comes to Capital Alliance with direct experience as an M&A leader on the staff of both strategic and financial buyers, having spent many years in the midstream and downstream oil & gas sector.

Patel spent his career before CAC in finance, corporate development and strategy roles at multiple oil & gas companies in Houston and Dallas. Patel began his career at Lazard, a large boutique investment bank, where he helped complete successful merger & acquisition engagements for large utilities, midstream companies and airlines. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin in finance.

"I look forward to advising clients on a range of M&A and financing transactions," Patel said. "We intend to focus on the lower- to middle-market clients that need timely advice as it relates to the fairly active energy utility and midstream/downstream sectors."

CAC has also named Todd Garner as managing director. Garner leads the middle-market investment banking firm's new upstream oil & gas asset practice. He is a senior oil & gas executive who most recently served as chief operating officer at a Dallas-based oil & gas fund operating in the Permian Basin. While there, Garner oversaw the drilling of horizontal oil wells, acquisition of assets, operations, securing of credit facilities and preparing the fund for IPO. He holds an MBA from Rice University and a BS in engineering physics from Texas Tech University.

At CAC, Garner will assist buyers and sellers of working interest, royalty and mineral assets and certain acreage valued from $20 million to $200 million. CAC is offering an innovative service package that features confidentiality and other benefits unavailable from a typical A&D brokerage process. One important advantage for sellers is access to the Oaklins global investment banking organization.

The Oaklins International organization will give sellers efficient access to overseas capital, even for smaller transactions.

"We'll be able to assist sellers to connect with domestic and international buyers who seek attractive oil & gas asset purchase options in the United States," Garner said. In addition to the A&D service offerings at CAC, Garner will also provide advisory services to oil & gas clients who seek energy capital for acquisitions and development of their assets.

Bryan Livingston, managing partner at CAC, said Garner and Patel should create a synergy with one another as they share experiences and contacts in the industry.

"We are pleased to add Todd and Neal to Capital Alliance's energy practice; their depth of experience in upstream and energy infrastructure transactions will provide our clients with a high level of individualized, director-level service."

About Capital Alliance Corp. ( www.cadallas.com )

Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions. The company represents client companies in a variety of markets, including energy, human resource management, technology, healthcare, construction & engineering, and manufacturing. Since its founding in 1976, the privately held firm has completed more than 230 transactions with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $3 billion. For three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member of Oaklins, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world.

