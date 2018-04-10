Capital Alliance Corp. advises in acquisition of Indiana-based commercial roofer

The business will operate as Fort Wayne Roofing, a Tecta America company.

Capital Alliance's Bob Jensen represented the sole shareholder, Jan Sircey, who sought an exit plan for his eventual retirement.

Under the deal, Sircey will continue to operate the business with the existing management team and employees.

"Capital Alliance obtained offers from multiple industry acquirers and successfully negotiated improvements to the offers, ultimately recommending Tecta America, which represented the best fit with our client," Jensen said. "Fort Wayne Roofing obtained substantial cash at closing, as a component of the purchase price, with a significant and achievable future payout opportunity for our client," Jensen added. Further deal terms were not disclosed.

Mark Santacrose, Tecta's president and CEO, said the company was attracted to Fort Wayne Roofing's history of service, experienced staff, and earnings history and potential.

"We look forward to working together to continue providing great value to our customers in the region," Santacrose said.

About Capital Alliance Corp. (www.cadallas.com)

Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions. The company represents client companies in a variety of markets, including human capital management, energy, technology, healthcare, construction & engineering, and manufacturing. Since its founding in 1976, the privately held firm has completed more than 200 transactions with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $3 billion. For three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member of Oaklins, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world.

