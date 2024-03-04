Capital Asset Management sets up in Dubai, granted DFSA CAT3C License

DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Asset Management, a newly established independent investment management and advisory firm, announced today it has chosen Dubai as its base after being granted CAT3C license by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Based out of Dubai's DIFC, the firm was founded in 2024 by Meshal Alothman and Raed Alnusf, two seasoned investment professionals with a track record of restructuring, managing and growing a USD 150 billion portfolio.

Capital Asset Management Founders CEO Meshal Alothman (right) and CIO Raed Alnusf (left)

Capital Asset Management is a boutique asset manager, offering select clients access to exclusive top quartile performing funds, in addition to investment solutions and services across diverse asset classes. The firm caters to family offices, private clients, sovereigns, and institutions, with a commitment to delivering best-in-class investment opportunities and service excellence.

Capital Asset Management Co-Founder and CEO Meshal Alothman said: 'Today we are unveiling Capital Asset Management, a culmination of over a year of groundwork and more than 100 years of combined investment management experience. Our decision to anchor in Dubai's DIFC was driven by its unparalleled location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and rigorous governance and licensing frameworks. At the core of our philosophy is the establishment of quality, enduring relationships across the supply chain. At Capital Asset Management, we're building a legacy of excellence and client success."

Co-founder and CIO Raed Alnusf said, "With our global reach and local expertise, we deliver best-in-class investment opportunities and services to unlock the true potential of our client portfolios. Our exclusive and tailored solutions are designed to empower our clients to successfully and systemically achieve their mandates over the long-run."

Capital Asset Management's founding team offers clients multinational expertise and a proven performance record on a global scale. The team includes seasoned investment professionals formerly associated with Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Citibank, Julius Baer, KamcoInvest, and Rasmala Investment Bank.

The firm's service portfolio includes Outsourced CIO Services, Private & Public Markets, Sharia'a Compliant Class, Wealth Management, Capital Introduction, and Hedge Funds. These offerings are designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern investors, empowering them with strategic and unique growth opportunities. Capital Asset Management is a DIFC registered company with a CAT3C license. The firm is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353577/Capital_Asset_Management_Founders.jpg

SOURCE Capital Asset Management Limited