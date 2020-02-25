Capital Bancorp Announces Executive Changes at Capital Bank, N.A.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK) announced executive changes at Capital Bank, N.A. Two long-time Capital Bank executives are departing the Bank, one for retirement, the other to pursue an exciting entrepreneurial opportunity outside of the industry.

Gary Kausmeyer has joined the Bank as Chief Risk Officer, replacing Kathy Curtis who will be retiring at the end of May. Gary has 15 years of experience in enterprise risk management, internal audit, and corporate governance functions and has an excellent track record of partnering with Bank management and boards to develop and implement risk management methodologies, policies, and controls. In addition, much of Gary's experience has been with publicly traded firms having served as Deputy Chief Risk Officer at Banc of California, N.A., and Chief Risk Officer of both Los Alamos National Bank and First Place Bank. Gary is a Certified Public Accountant and holds several industry related certifications including CAMS, CRISC, CSOE, and is currently pursuing his CRCM.

"Kathy was an outstanding member of our executive team," says Ed Barry, CEO of Capital Bank, N.A. "She was instrumental in balancing risk and reward, and being an action-oriented leader. We expect a seamless transition as Gary takes over the reins. He brings a wealth of experience to the Bank, and will be a welcome addition to our team."

Additionally, Karl Dicker, Chief Operating Officer, will assume the duties of Nick Bryan, General Manager of the OpenSky credit card business. Having purchased his own company, Nick is leaving the Bank to pursue a new path as an entrepreneur in the healthcare space. Karl is currently a member of the executive team and is uniquely positioned to manage OpenSky, as he spent more than 16 years at Capital One in various roles across the consumer, business and commercial business lines including corporate strategy, operations, sales enablement, business transformation and analysis.

"We wish Nick great success in his new endeavor," says Barry. "He's an able leader who led the transformation of the OpenSky credit card division in to a digitally-led business model. I'm sure he'll bring his exceptional skill set to his new venture. We're equally pleased about the future of OpenSky with Karl Dicker. He's a strategic, results driven leader with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation across business and functional areas."

"As with any organization, change is inevitable," says Ed. "Both departures offer our outgoing executives a bright future. We look forward to continual growth, both for the Bank and the businesses and consumers we serve across the Mid-Atlantic region and around the nation."

About Capital Bank, N.A.

Capital Bank, N.A., is the eighth largest bank headquartered in Maryland. Capital Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland markets to serve its clients in and beyond that geography. Capital Bank also has two nation-wide consumer lending brands, Capital Bank Home Loans, a mortgage division that originates conventional and government-guaranteed residential mortgage loans, and OpenSky® which provides secured credit cards to under-banked individuals and those who look to rebuild their credit scores. Specializing in adapting traditional and current digitally based banking products to solve its customers' most pressing needs and providing personalized services; the Bank has total assets greater than $1.4 billion as of December 31st, 2019 and the common stock, for its parent company Capital Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBNK." More information can be found at the Company's website www.capitalbankmd.com under its investor relations page.

CONTACT: Ed Barry, 240-283-1912 ext. 1267

SOURCE Capital Bank, N.A.

Related Links

http://www.capitalbankmd.com

