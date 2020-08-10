Capital Bank, N.A., Announces Enhanced Online & Mobile Banking Convenience for Small-to-Medium Businesses

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its award-winning in-house technology development team, Rockville, Maryland-based Capital Bank, N.A., has upgraded their digital banking platform which integrates mobile convenience and cash management functionality that helps small-to-medium businesses stay nimble and responsive to today's fast-changing demands.

Capital Bank's " Enhanced Business Online Banking " offers a more intuitive user interface, point and click management of cash flows, greater access to historical transaction data, and stronger security.

"The technology and banking functionality we bring to our customers is designed with their business needs in mind," said Capital Bank, N.A., CEO Edward Barry. "We understand not only how tech-savvy today's business owners are, but also how important it is for them to save time and manage their cash flow with ease and speed."

Capital Bank has a longstanding tradition of investing in technology with an eye toward simplifying the banking experience allowing their commercial clients to focus on their business.



The upgraded platform provides businesses with the ultimate in digital convenience:

One location for payments and transfers, including ACH, wires, payroll and bill pay.

Robust access to 18 months of statement history, transactions and balances – free.

Newly designed home screen provides a snapshot of client's current position, including real-time alerts and approvals.

Mobile banking for on-the-go entrepreneurs.

Card Controls safeguard debit cards from fraud with the touch of a button.

Intuitive, at-a-glance navigation, while retaining current settings and templates.

Powerful, point and click functionality is right at the account holder's fingertips, including added security-based alerts and specialized controls that enable business owners to define where the company card can be used, limit purchases by dollar amount and type of merchant, report a lost or stolen card, and turn a card on or off – all from the mobile app.

"Capital Bank's new digital platform empowers business owners to stay on top of their working capital 24/7, and get the information they need in seconds, from the convenience of their smartphone or tablet," added Barry. "It's all about seeing your business's entire financial picture in one place."

About Capital Bank, N.A.

Capital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, Inc., and is the seventh largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31, 2020. Capital Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia/ Baltimore metro area. Specializing in adapting traditional and current digitally based banking products to solve its customers' most pressing needs and providing personalized services; Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBNK." More information can be found at the Company's website www.capitalbankmd.com under its Investor Relations page.

Media Contact:

Kathy Fowler

On The Marc Media

410 963-2345

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Bank, N.A.

Related Links

https://capitalbankmd.com

