Capital Blue Health and Wellness Centers Launch Innovative Health Coaching Program

Personalized health coaching at Capital Blue is a unique program tailored to meet the needs of the individual. The program follows three paths; nutrition, health coaching and personal training. During an initial consultation, a certified health coach will learn the goals a person would like to reach and determine a plan to make it possible.

"As a community-based health insurer delivering leadership in population health and wellness, we are proud to offer this unique program to people interested in improving their overall health," said David Skerpon, Senior Vice President, Consumer Strategies and Community Impact, Capital BlueCross. "What sets this program apart is its personalized attention. Each person's specific needs will be identified, with a custom plan built to address their unique goals. Our health coaches will then work with these individuals, motivating and encouraging them to achieve their goals."

Each Capital Blue health coach is trained to:

Motivate and guide individuals toward greater health

Identify and build on strengths

Explore new skills and challenges

Help set realistic goals for lasting change and confidence

Celebrate victories with positivity and appreciation

The health coaching program is available to everyone in the community, meaning you do not have to be a Capital BlueCross member to participate. The first consultation is free for anyone interested. Capital BlueCross members receive their initial three, 30-minute sessions at no cost, and it is $40 for non-members.

Visit capbluecross.com/capital-blue-appointments to set up a free, one-hour consultation with a certified health coach. You can also visit capitalbluestore.com for more information.

About Capital BlueCross

Capital BlueCross, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., is the leading health solutions and insurance company in Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. A partner in the community's health for 80 years, Capital BlueCross offers health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our customers.

More than a health insurer, the company delivers innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses that is creating a healthier future and lowering health care costs. Among these solutions are patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics, and digital health technologies. Additionally, Capital BlueCross is growing a network of Capital Blue stores that provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit capbluecross.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-blue-health-and-wellness-centers-launch-innovative-health-coaching-program-300659937.html

SOURCE Capital BlueCross

Related Links

http://www.capbluecross.com

