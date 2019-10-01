Capital BlueCross Adds New Benefits to Existing Medicare Advantage Plans for 2020, Giving Individuals More Choices and Fewer Out-of-Pocket Costs

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striving to provide the best possible coverage at the best possible price, Capital BlueCross today announced it has added new benefits and cost savings to its BlueJourney HMO and BlueJourney PPO Medicare Advantage plans. New benefits will be available for policies with a January 1, 2020 effective date.

"At Capital BlueCross, we are committed to offering quality, affordable Medicare Advantage products that give individuals access to one of the largest networks of doctors and hospitals here at home and across all 50 states," said Debbie Rittenour, Senior Vice President of Government Programs for Capital BlueCross. "Our BlueJourney HMO and PPO plans offer a variety of features to meet the needs of our Medicare-eligible customers, and we encourage anyone who is looking for Medicare coverage to reach out to us during the open enrollment period."

Beginning January 1, individuals covered by a Capital BlueCross Medicare Advantage product can take advantage of these new benefits:

Papa Pals – a unique arrangement connecting college students with members who need assistance with things like light household chores and errands such as food shopping, companionship, and transportation to medical appointments. There is no charge for the first five hours, and additional time may be purchased by members or caregivers. Excludes activities of daily living (ADL) services

– a unique arrangement connecting college students with members who need assistance with things like light household chores and errands such as food shopping, companionship, and transportation to medical appointments. There is for the first five hours, and additional time may be purchased by members or caregivers. Excludes activities of daily living (ADL) services SilverSneakers ® – a health and fitness program designed for adults 65+ at all levels of fitness experience, this $0 cost membership includes access to more than 16,000 participating gyms and fitness centers.

® – a health and fitness program designed for adults 65+ at all levels of fitness experience, this membership includes access to more than 16,000 participating gyms and fitness centers. Transportation services – 24 $0 cost round-trips for plan-approved transportation to medical appointments, outpatient facilities, and clinic visits.

– 24 round-trips for plan-approved transportation to medical appointments, outpatient facilities, and clinic visits. Virtual Care – make an appointment 24/7 from your phone or tablet with a doctor, dietitian or behavioral health specialist.

make an appointment 24/7 from your phone or tablet with a doctor, dietitian or behavioral health specialist. Healthy Healing Meals Program – available to eligible members recently discharged from a hospital stay; 14 fully prepared, nutritionally balanced meals are provided at no additional cost .

available to eligible members recently discharged from a hospital stay; 14 fully prepared, nutritionally balanced meals are provided at . BlueCard® Visitor Travel Program – members may receive services and pay in-network costs from any participating Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield Medicare Advantage PPO provider in any geographic area where the Visitor Travel Program is offered.

These new benefits will be added to Capital BlueCross' already existing Medicare Advantage products, which include:

Premiums as low as $0

Primary care visits as low as $5

Generic prescription copays as low as $0 when received at preferred pharmacies

when received at preferred pharmacies No deductibles to satisfy before medical and prescription benefits begin (varies by plan)

Monthly allowance for over-the-counter (OTC) pharmacy supplies and drugs for all individual plans

Dental coverage that includes two routine annual visits, cleanings and X-rays, plus a $2,000 allowance

allowance $0 copays for Medicare-covered preventive screenings and immunizations, including pneumonia and flu shots

To help individuals make informed decisions, Capital BlueCross is hosting several informational seminars throughout the 21-county service area. Seminars are hosted by knowledgeable staff in a no pressure to buy atmosphere, and in some counties multiple dates and locations are available. Individuals can register to attend a seminar at CapitalBlueMedicare.com or by calling 1-800-990-4201 (TTY: 711).

Anyone with questions may also visit one of our Capital Blue health and wellness centers at the Hampden Marketplace in Enola or at the Promenade Shops in Saucon Valley, where a representative can sit down with you personally for one-on-one assistance. Locations and hours of operation can be found at CapitalBlueStore.com.

Following the initial enrollment period, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) annual enrollment period, October 15 to December 7, allows individual Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in or change a Medicare Advantage or Part D plan with a January 1, 2020 effective date.

Capital BlueCross' BlueJourney HMO and BlueJourney PPO plans can be purchased through one of the company's licensed brokers or agents.

This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. Limitations, copayments, and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments may change on January 1 of each year. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

About Capital BlueCross

For more than 80 years, Capital BlueCross has served Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley by offering health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our members. We deliver innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses to create healthier futures and lower healthcare costs. Additionally, our Capital Blue health and wellness centers provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals. In 2019, Capital BlueCross was named Best in Member Satisfaction Among Commercial Health Plans in Pennsylvania by J.D. Power, has scored higher than all health insurance providers publicly measured in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for five consecutive years (2014-2018), and was awarded Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania in 2018 and 2019. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit capbluecross.com.

BlueJourney PPO is offered by Capital Advantage Insurance Company®, a Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract. BlueJourney HMO is offered by Keystone Health Plan® Central, a Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in BlueJourney PPO and BlueJourney HMO depends on contract renewal.

SilverSneakers® is a program of Tivity Health, Inc. On behalf of Capital BlueCross, Tivity Health, Inc. assists in the administration of this fitness program. Tivity Health, Inc. is an independent company.

BlueCard® and BlueCard Worldwide® are trademarks of the BlueCross BlueShield Association.

Papa Pals is a program of Papa Inc. On behalf of Capital BlueCross, Papa Inc. assists in the administration of the Papa Pals program. Papa Inc. is an independent company.

On behalf of Capital BlueCross, American Well Corp. provides Virtual Care, the online healthcare tool. American Well is an independent company.

SOURCE Capital BlueCross

Related Links

http://www.capbluecross.com

