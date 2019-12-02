Capital BlueCross Again Earns 'Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania' Designation

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital BlueCross been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for 2019, marking the second consecutive year the health insurer has received the honor.

"Receiving this award is a wonderful testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees," said Capital BlueCross President and CEO Gary D. St. Hilaire. "While the public recognition is certainly appreciated, the greatest satisfaction comes from knowing that this award is a reflection of how our employees–our most important asset–view our organization."

The Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania awards program is a public/private partnership between Team Pennsylvania Foundation, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, and the Central Penn Business Journal.

Capital BlueCross has a strong commitment to its employees and recognizes that an engaged workforce drives excellent customer service. Our corporate culture emphasizes innovation and organizational performance in a positive, respectful, and caring environment, one that values employee experiences, opinions, suggestions for improvement, training and development, and individual and team successes.

This positive culture helps us achieve an overarching goal: improving the health and well-being of our members and the communities in which they live.

The award categorizes employers based on the number of employees. Capital BlueCross was honored in the more than 250 employees category during a Nov. 21 awards banquet at the Lancaster County Convention Center, improving 11 spots in the ranking from last year.

For more than 80 years, Capital BlueCross has served Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley by offering health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our members. We deliver innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses to create healthier futures and lower healthcare costs. Additionally, our Capital Blue health and wellness centers provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals. Capital BlueCross has been named Best in Member Satisfaction Among Commercial Health Plans in Pennsylvania by J.D. Power, and has scored higher than all health insurance providers publicly measured in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for five consecutive years (2014-2018). Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit capbluecross.com.

