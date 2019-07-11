Capital BlueCross Launches "My Cap BlueCross" for Voice Enabled Devices

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission to provide convenient and innovative solutions to access healthcare services, Capital BlueCross today announced the launch of "My Cap BlueCross," a voice enabled healthcare educational skill for Amazon Alexa or Google Home devices.

"The 'My Cap BlueCross' skill is a positive move forward for healthcare education that delivers information in a way that's convenient and in language that everyone can understand," said Scott Frank, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Capital BlueCross. "Voice technology is becoming increasingly popular, and at Capital BlueCross we see this as an exciting opportunity and a new way to not only engage with our members but all consumers looking for clear healthcare coverage information."

"My Cap BlueCross" is available to everyone, not just those with Capital BlueCross coverage. Individuals can:

Learn about ID cards, cost share terminology, when and why a virtual visit is appropriate and care options

Ask for definitions for confusing terms and complicated language

Receive guidance to navigate common healthcare coverage issues

No personal health information will be shared or discussed through this voice skill. The skill is available now on Amazon Alexa and will be available on Google Home later this summer.

More capabilities will be added to the "My Cap BlueCross" skill in the coming months, including voice-enabled documents to help members better understand benefits and programs.

About Capital BlueCross

For more than 80 years, Capital BlueCross has served Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley by offering health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our members. We deliver innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses to create healthier futures and lower healthcare costs. Additionally, our Capital Blue health and wellness centers provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals. In 2019, Capital BlueCross was named Best in Member Satisfaction Among Commercial Health Plans in Pennsylvania by J.D. Power, and has scored higher than all health insurance providers publicly measured in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for five consecutive years (2014-2018). Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit capbluecross.com.

SOURCE Capital BlueCross

