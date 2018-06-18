Capital BlueCross Launches New Virtual Care App and Expands Telehealth Access for Behavioral Health Services

Capital BlueCross has been the long-time leader in providing convenient and innovative options for consumers to access healthcare services, including its initial offering of telehealth benefits to the market three years ago. Usage of this benefit has increased 33 percent in the last year alone, with members being treated for many common illnesses. Visits for these acute conditions take approximately 10 minutes, with licensed physicians available on call anytime of the day, 365 days a year.

With more people interested in using healthcare services remotely, and with the increasing need for access to behavioral health services, Capital BlueCross is also expanding our members' Virtual Care access to include counseling and psychiatry services. Members can now access certain behavioral health benefits from the comfort of their own home, or anywhere they choose. Appointments for these services, which are easily scheduled in advance using the Virtual Care app, are generally 45 minutes and can be scheduled to take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET.

"As a leader in healthcare, we are proud to be able to add access to behavioral health services though our Virtual Care app. The ability to receive counseling from a place where a person feels most comfortable can make a tremendous difference," said Dr. Jennifer Chambers, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Medical Solutions, Capital BlueCross. "Virtual Care has the ability to reach so many people who may otherwise not be able to visit a physician or counselor, and is another example of Capital BlueCross' leadership in innovation."

Virtual Care psychiatrists are board-certified in psychiatry and neurology, and counselors are licensed masters and doctoral-level psychologists. These providers are licensed to practice in the state in which a member is located. All are considered in-network for Capital BlueCross members as long as the services are covered under their health plan. The copay for Virtual Care varies depending on the member's benefit plan, but is generally less than a face-to-face physician visit.

Virtual Care is offered to members in 21 different languages, including American Sign Language. The app can be found through the Apple and Google Play stores. To learn more, visit virtualcarecbc.com.

