Capital BlueCross Named one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital BlueCross is proud to announce it has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for 2018. It is among 100 companies across the commonwealth chosen for the honor.

The awards program is one of the first statewide programs of its kind in the country. It is a public/private partnership between Team Pennsylvania Foundation, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, and the Central Penn Business Journal.

This honor comes during the year that Capital BlueCross is celebrating its 80th year as a community-based health insurer dedicated to making a difference in the health and well-being of its customers, employees, communities in Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania, said Gary D. St. Hilaire, President and CEO, Capital BlueCross. "With dedicated and passionate employees who care so much about serving our customers with excellence, it is most gratifying that this honor is the result of their direct feedback on their work experience here at Capital BlueCross. Their commitment to our company and our mission creates a work environment that encourages all of us to deliver the very best to our colleagues, our customers and the communities we serve."

The awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania—ones that benefit the state's economy and their workforces. Employers are categorized based on the number of employees they have in the United States. Capital BlueCross is named in the more than 250 employees category.

Recognizing that an engaged workforce drives excellent customer service, Capital BlueCross has a strong commitment to its employees. Emphasis is placed on driving innovation and organizational performance excellence in a positive, respectful, and caring culture, one that values employee experiences, opinions, suggestions for improvement, training and development, and individual and team successes.

Capital BlueCross offers excellent pay, bonus opportunities, benefits, health and wellness incentives, opportunities for career advancement and community involvement, as well as work-life balance. This positive culture better enables the company's efforts to make a difference and improve the health and well-being of its members and the communities in which they live.

Capital BlueCross will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania awards banquet on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster. For more information on the awards, visit www.bestplacestoworkinpa.com

About Capital BlueCross

Capital BlueCross, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., is the leading health solutions and insurance company in Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. A partner in the community's health for 80 years, Capital BlueCross offers health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our customers.

More than a health insurer, the company delivers innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses that is creating a healthier future and lowering health care costs. Among these solutions are patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics, and digital health technologies. Additionally, Capital BlueCross is growing a network of Capital Blue health and wellness centers that provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit capbluecross.com.

