Capital Caring Health Selects Delta Care Rx As Strategic Partner in Pharmaceutical Care and Innovation and Expands Capabilities of Delivering Essential Healthcare at Home

FALLS CHURCH, Va. and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Caring Health, a leading not-for-profit provider of elder health, hospice and advanced illness care has selected Pittsburgh-based pharmacy benefit manager Delta Care Rx as a strategic partner to provide expansive pharmaceutical care services, customized software and unique workflow management tools that go far beyond the traditional hospice pharmacy role.

"Our mission is to provide patients and families with advanced illness care of the highest quality," said Matt Kestenbaum, M.D., Capital Caring Health's Chief Medical Officer. "Partnering with a national leader in pharmacy management, delivery and support like Delta Care Rx, allows our organization to provide a greater level of care for our patients. And it will create a more seamless experience for our clinical teams that provide care to more than 1,200 patients each day."

Dr. Kestenbaum added, "Leveraging Delta Care's innovative pharmacy services allows our hospice team members to spend even more time with their patients and truly captures the essence of our renewed philosophy — there's no place like home — as we continue to provide essential health care services to our patients and support to their families in the comfort of their homes."

Delta Care President and COO Drew Mihalyo said, "As the pre-eminent hospice provider serving the nation's capital, Capital Caring Health is in the unique position to help lead the nation's mission-driven hospices as they adapt and change to new payment models and to new methods of measuring the quality and cost-effectiveness of the hospice model. Delta Care is committed to being an essential partner with Capital Caring Health."

About Delta Care Rx

Delta Care Rx — https://www.deltacarerx.com — transforms and improves the hospice pharmacy industry through business transparency, innovation, extreme customer service, and the maintenance of vital community-pharmacy relationships. As a pharmacist owned, privately held provider, Delta Care Rx sets the industry benchmark for pharmacy benefit management, mail order pharmacy options, on-demand pharmacist services, and hospice tailored electronic prescribing. Additionally, Delta Care Rx offers electronic tools, including cutting-edge telehealth technology, to improve the quality of patient care and simplify essential workflow and ordering processes within hospice settings.

About Capital Caring Health

Capital Caring Health is the leading nonprofit provider of elder health, hospice, and advanced illness care for persons of all ages in the mid-Atlantic region. A member of a national network of more than 65 nonprofit hospice providers, Capital Caring Health's mission is to provide patients and their families with advanced illness care of the highest quality. Since 1977, Capital Caring Health has served more than 120,000 patients and families across Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. In 2018 alone, Capital Caring Health served over 7,000 hospice patients and provided more than $3 million in charity care to those who had nowhere else to turn.

Capital Caring Health serves families and patients throughout Northern Virginia, as far south as Fredericksburg and Richmond, as well as Prince George's County, Maryland, and DC.

