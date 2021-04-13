Capital Clarity Advises Skubana in its Acquisition by 3PL Central, Expanding Inventory and Order Management Offering for Ecommerce

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Clarity, a leading technology-focused investment bank, announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Skubana in the company's sale to 3PL Central.

3PL Central, a leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) built to meet the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, has acquired Skubana, a leading inventory management system and ecommerce operations platform. With this acquisition, 3PL Central expands its supply chain technology offering to include intelligent order routing and inventory management to create one of the first software solutions to deliver an integrated fulfillment solution from the shopping cart to the warehouse floor.

Bringing together Skubana's intelligent order orchestration with 3PL Central's extensive network of warehouses offering ecommerce fulfillment and retail replenishment is expected to open a new chapter in software, allowing companies to have the inventory they need, where they need it, when they need it.

"There are two things that we find obvious in today's economy: first, ecommerce is the wave of the future and any company that wants to build a successful ecommerce fulfillment solution will have to do so based on the capabilities of a dynamic new class of third-party logistics companies," said Andy Lloyd, CEO of 3PL Central. "Second, we've moved beyond the world where any company can build their own fulfillment infrastructure, whether it be physical warehouse space or the software to support it. We're building the software infrastructure that enables retailers and manufacturers to serve the ever-increasing needs of their consumers by tapping into the increasingly sophisticated capabilities of the 3PLs running 3PL Warehouse Manager."

"This past year, we saw dramatic changes in buying behavior that we expect will forever change the consumer expectations and the ecommerce landscape," said Chad Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Skubana. "As a result, we're seeing a unique convergence from the ecommerce merchant to the fulfillment and distribution partner, requiring a closer understanding of consumer behaviors, shipment locations, inventory availability, and geographic centers. That's why joining Skubana and 3PL Central just makes sense."

The acquisition of Skubana significantly enhances 3PL Central's technology offering and opens up a broader market reach to organizations involved in omnichannel sales and fulfilment. The acquisition comes during a time of accelerating growth for 3PL.

The announcement comes shortly after Mainsail Partners' additional capital investment in the company and reinforces 3PL Central's aggressive growth objectives.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About 3PL Central

3PL Central is a leader in cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) solutions built to meet the unique needs of the 3PL warehousing community. Serving as the backbone of our customers' operations, our platform aims to quickly transforms paper-based, error-prone businesses into service leaders who can focus on customer satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and grow faster. Offering a comprehensive warehouse management platform, we endeavor to make it easy for 3PLs to manage inventory, automate routine tasks, and deliver complete visibility to their customers. As an industry leader for over a decade, 3PL Central manages billions of dollars in inventory and processes more than one million orders a week from our customers' systems.

About Skubana

Skubana is a leader in ecommerce operations software for online merchants. The platform unifies backend data, orders, inventory, POs, and more in the cloud and makes it easy for organizations to analyze and automate their businesses. Founded in 2015, Skubana helps retailers, brands, and marketplace sellers to boost their margins, bottom line, and organizational efficiency.

About Capital Clarity

Capital Clarity offers a refined approach to investment banking that emphasizes long-term partnership with investors and management teams. Our leadership team has a combined experience of 80 years in financial advisory, mergers & acquisitions, corporate development and private equity. We combine advisory expertise with deep industry knowledge and long-standing buyer and investor relationships to create successful outcomes for our clients. Ecommerce is one of Capital Clarity's many areas of technology focus and expertise.

