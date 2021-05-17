Capital Collection Management Receives U.S. General Services Administration Federal Supply Schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Collection Management (CCM), a leading provider of accounts receivable management and collection services, can now provide debt collection services to U.S. government entities through its newly awarded U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule (Schedule 520-4). A strong consumer protection record and past performance were core components of CCM's application.

Licensed in all 50 states, CCM offers a robust suite of end-to-end solutions that span first- and third-party collection, litigation services, and debt purchasing. By customizing programs to the unique needs of their clients, CCM has the ability to alleviate the administrative burden, streamline operations, boost recoveries, and improve revenue while ensuring the highest level of service.

The company takes a unique approach to debt recovery, reshaping the way consumers experience collections through compassionate, productive, and judgement-free conversations. CCM's people-first approach means the company seeks first to understand the challenges consumers face, educate them on their financial options, and then help them build a repayment strategy. CCM also offers a free financial literacy and education platform that helps customers make informed decisions about their finances and puts them on the path to success.

"There are great synergies between the level of service the Federal Government provides, and the experience we strive to provide our clients and the customers they serve each and every day," said Jacob Corlyon, Co-Founder and CEO of CCM. "We are honored to be awarded the GSA Federal Supply Schedule and look forward to bringing our unwavering commitment to compliance, cutting-edge technology, and empathetic services to the industry. We hope this recognition will renew confidence in what a collection agency should offer government agencies, and how CCM can bring tremendous value as a partner."

CCM is dedicated to fostering community financial assistance, while earning the trust of clients in both the private and public sectors. All CCM staff are IACC- and ACA-certified, FDCPA-trained, and the company has received accreditation with ACA International, New York State Collectors Association, Receivables Management Association, International Association of Commercial Collectors, Healthcare Financial Management Association, and more. CCM's past performance of successful revenue recovery, and impeccable consumer complaint record distinguish the company from the competition.

About Capital Collection Management

Capital Collection Management (CCM) provides modern, technology-driven revenue recovery solutions, debt purchasing, and litigation services for enterprises that need engagement with empathy, experience with compliance, and excellence in revenue recovery. Leveraging state-of-the-art analytics and machine learning combined with a service-focused approach, CCM helps organizations from a variety of industries protect their brands and improve their bottom lines. To learn more, visit www.capitalcollect.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

