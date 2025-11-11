CAPITAL CONCERTS ANNOUNCES LOCKHEED MARTIN AS LEAD CORPORATE SPONSOR OF THE 2026 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

- America's National Night of Remembrance at the U.S. Capitol Sunday, May 24, 2026 -

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, as we pay tribute to the generations of American heroes who have served our country, Capital Concerts is pleased to welcome back Lockheed Martin as lead corporate sponsor of the 2026 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, this beloved annual tradition honors the courage, sacrifice and service of our military men and women, their families, and pays tribute to all those who have given their lives in defense of our nation. The evening will feature powerful storytelling, musical salutes and poignant moments of remembrance.

The 2026 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will air live on Sunday, May 24, 2026 at the U.S. Capitol.

"We are honored Lockheed Martin is continuing as lead corporate underwriter for the 2026 broadcast of the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT," said Michael Colbert, Capital Concerts President and Executive Producer. "We extend our thanks to Lockheed Martin for its longtime support of the concert's mission to honor and remember, and we salute its dedication to making a positive impact on those who have served our nation and their families."

"Lockheed Martin is proud to return as lead corporate sponsor of the 2026 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT," said Robert Head, Senior Vice President, Lockheed Martin Government Affairs. "The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT is an important part of Lockheed Martin's ongoing commitment to supporting the military community. On Veterans Day, and every day, veterans, service members and military families are at the center of everything we do."

Lockheed Martin's commitment to the military and veteran community, integral to the center of everything it does, begins with the veterans, National Guard and Reservists, and military spouses that comprise more than one-fifth of its 121,000 employees. Lockheed Martin's charitable investments are made to causes that support service members, veterans, and their families. Lockheed Martin consistently strives to make a positive impact on the lives of those who have served our nation, never forgetting those who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure our freedoms.

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs live on Sunday, May 24, 2026, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on public television stations nationwide and on American Forces Network for our troops serving around the world. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and available as Video on Demand, May 24 to June 7, 2026.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows including the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast live from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com .

Visit the program website at http://www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert/home/

