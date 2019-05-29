Capital Counsel LLC Awarded Top Guns Designation by Informa Financial Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Counsel LLC, an independent investment adviser based in New York City, today announced that it has once again been awarded a Top Guns distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers.

For the second quarter in a row, Capital Counsel's Belle Meade Associates composite received the highest ranking in the Bull & Bear Masters category for US Equity Commingled Funds for the three-year period ending March 2019.

The prestigious Bull & Bear Masters top ranking is awarded to Capital Counsel for outperforming its benchmark during periods of positive returns (Upside Market Capture) and declining less than the benchmark during periods of negative returns (Downside Market Capture).

"This award recognizes the consistently good investment performance achieved for our clients in both rising and falling markets. It reflects our commitment to excellence and our dedication to helping clients preserve and grow their wealth. We are pleased to be recognized, once again, as a Top Gun Investment Manager by Informa Financial Intelligence," said Terence S. Greene, President.

Capital Counsel delivers exceptional client service and bespoke wealth advisory services. We approach the work of building wealth with an understanding of clients' objectives and concerns and provide clients with the resources and expertise to address the various aspects of their financial life. The firm recognizes the value of maintaining strong working relationships with clients' accountants, trust & estate attorneys, and other professionals to help clients preserve and grow their wealth.

Capital Counsel's Belle Meade Associates Composite was also named a Top Gun in the 2 and 3-Star Categories, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

2-Star Category: Capital Counsel's Belle Meade Associates was a top ten performer within the US Equity Commingled Funds Universe, based on returns for the one-year period ending March 2019.

3-Star Category: Capital Counsel's Belle Meade Associates was a top ten performer within the US Equity Commingled Funds Universe, based on returns for the three-year period ending March 2019.

"Congratulations to Capital Counsel for being recognized once again as a PSN Top Gun," said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr. "This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter."

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, *PSN Top Guns (*free registration to view Top Guns) are well-respected industry rankings that are widely used by institutional asset managers and investors. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/. For more details behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com.

About Capital Counsel LLC

Established in 1999, Capital Counsel is an independently owned S.E.C. Registered Investment Adviser based in New York City with assets of $1.7 billion under management. We help clients achieve their financial goals by investing wisely in profitable publicly traded companies whose managers we know are capable and experienced. Since its inception, Capital Counsel has cumulatively outperformed the S&P 500 Index, with reduced risk. The firm offers investment management and personalized wealth management services to high net worth individuals, family offices, foundations and endowments. For more information please visit www.capitalcounsel.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/capital-counsel-llc/. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

