Capital Development Partners begins construction with Cedar Port Logistics Center Phase I

Phase I offers unique optionality for dual rail service via the TGS short line to BNSF Railroad (BNSF) and Union Pacific Railroad (UP) to serve the growing needs of import and export customers at the Port of Houston.

Cedar Port Logistics Center is a strategically located A+ location just 12 miles from the Port of Houston in the Cedar Port Industrial Park. The project is served by the expanded Grand Parkway (Highway 99), a major heavy haul freeway directly linked to the Port of Houston.

Cedar Port Logistics Center is supported by the 7,800-rail car Cedar Port Z Yard which provides rail car storage and switching to both UP and BNSF rail roads for maximum optionality.

Massive demand for modern facilities in land constrained markets near major US ports is fueled by the widening of the Panama Canal, the strategic position of the Port of Houston, the emergence of E commerce and the continued growth of the Gulf Coast region.

"Cedar Port Logistics Center Phase I will allow our customers immediate access to the Port of Houston and two Tier 1 railroads on one site. The strategic location, rail service efficiencies and the supporting infrastructure provides our customer with a significant competitive advantage," said John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners.

Capital Development Partners is a national industrial and infrastructure developer headquartered in Savannah, Georgia with a strong track record of success and delighted customers. The company develops e-commerce, rail service industrial parks, build to suit and infrastructure in the top US gateway markets. Current project markets include Savannah, Charleston, Houston and Newark port markets with A+ locations for our industrial customers.

