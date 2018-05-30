Capital Dynamics Adds Three New Investment Professionals to Private Credit Team

"Matthew, Jonathan and Bryan bring significant experience in sourcing and underwriting loans to lower middle market companies," said Jens Ernberg, managing director and co-head of Capital Dynamics' Private Credit business. "Their additions strengthen our deep bench of experienced investment professionals, positions us to successfully execute on our strategy and to significantly grow our private credit business."

"Jens and I are pleased to welcome these additions to the team," added Thomas Hall, managing director and co-head of the Capital Dynamics Private Credit business. "Each brings a strong pedigree from established players in the private credit markets. Their joining is a testament to the strength of the Capital Dynamics brand in the private markets community and is a reflection of the large opportunity set that we enjoy by being part of a global asset management platform."

Mr. Bandini, joining as a senior director, brings more than 15 years of corporate finance and middle market lending experience. Previously, Mr. Bandini was a managing director at Fifth Street Asset Management, where he led the origination, underwriting and portfolio management of more than USD 2 billion private equity-backed loan originations. Prior to that, Mr. Bandini worked in the Financial Sponsors coverage groups at GE Antares, Merrill Lynch and CIT, where he underwrote a variety of leveraged buyout and recapitalization transactions across all industries and capital structures.

Mr. Barokas, joining as a senior associate, brings seven years of leveraged finance experience to the team. Most recently, Mr. Barokas worked in the Credit Group of Ares Management, where he was responsible for the evaluation of private credit investments. At Ares, Mr. Barokas worked across all major investment functions, including origination, transaction execution and portfolio management. Mr. Barokas started his career in the Financial Sponsors Group at Wells Fargo Securities where he completed investment banking transactions for private equity clients and their respective portfolio companies.

Mr. Chen, joining as a senior associate, brings nearly eight years of private markets and investment banking experience. Most recently, Mr. Chen worked at 3i, a leading middle market private equity firm, where he focused on investment sourcing and initial diligence processes. Prior to that, Mr. Chen worked in investment banking on the mergers and acquisitions team at Lazard Freres. Previously, Mr. Chen was an analyst for two multi-strategy credit funds at Halcyon Asset Management and he began his career at GE Capital.

About Capital Dynamics

Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets including private equity, private credit, clean energy infrastructure and energy infrastructure credit. Capital Dynamics offers a wide range of products including primary funds of funds, secondaries, direct investments, co-investments, customized separate accounts as well as structured private equity solutions. The firm has more than USD 15 billion in assets under management and advisement.

The firm was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. However, our history dates back to 1988 when the predecessor of Capital Dynamics commenced operations in Birmingham, UK (Westport Private Equity).

Over the past eight years, Capital Dynamics has expanded beyond private equity offerings. The firm established a clean energy infrastructure platform in 2010 for direct investments in real assets within the renewable energy sector. In 2017, a private credit business was launched that leverages the firm's extensive general partner relationship network to originate and invest in private credit transactions for middle-market companies owned by private equity sponsors. In 2018, the company expanded its energy infrastructure business to include energy infrastructure credit.

The investment management teams' Managing Directors and Directors average over 20 years of investing experience. We believe our experience and culture of innovation give us superior insight and help us deliver returns for our clients. We invest locally while operating globally from our New York, London, Zug, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Munich, Birmingham and Seoul offices.

For enquiries, contact:

Nicholas Rust

Prosek Partners

NRust@prosek.com

T: +1 646 502 4520

M: +1 917 439 0307

Disclaimer

Capital Dynamics comprises Capital Dynamics Holding AG and its affiliates. Capital Dynamics, Inc. is a registered investment advisor with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Capital Dynamics Broker Dealer LLC. is a registered broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Capital Dynamics Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. For residents of the UK, this information is only directed at persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments or who are high net worth persons, as those terms are defined in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The information herein should not be considered investment advice and is not intended to substitute for the exercise of professional judgment.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-dynamics-adds-three-new-investment-professionals-to-private-credit-team-300656377.html

SOURCE Capital Dynamics