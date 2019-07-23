Capital Dynamics Appoints Hina Ahmad as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, today announced the appointment of Hina Ahmad as Chief Operating Officer of the company.

As COO, Ms. Ahmad will oversee Capital Dynamics' business operations and corporate infrastructure and will report to the firm's CEO, Martin Hahn. Ahmad, who brings nearly 20 years of legal, regulatory and compliance experience, has served as Capital Dynamics' Global Compliance Officer and US General Counsel since January 2014. Ahmad remains on the company's Executive Committee.

"Hina's appointment to COO reflects the strategic evolution of our business and management structure," said Mr. Hahn. "Over the last five years, she has made significant contributions and demonstrated strong leadership capabilities across key areas of the firm's business. Her dedication to protecting the interests of clients highlights the company's deep commitment to its investors. On behalf of the team, we look forward to Hina's future impact and contributions to Capital Dynamics' growth."

Ms. Ahmad added, "I am delighted to work closely with our CEO and business leaders to execute our long-term growth strategy. By leveraging my client-first approach and operational expertise, I look forward to driving successful outcomes for our clients globally as well as locally in each market we operate."

About Capital Dynamics

Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets including private equity, private credit, clean energy infrastructure and clean energy infrastructure credit. Capital Dynamics offers a diversified range of tailored offerings and customized solutions for a broad, global client base, including corporations, family offices, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, pension funds and others. The firm oversees more than USD 16 billion in assets under management and advisement.1 Capital Dynamics is distinguished by its deep and sustained partnerships with clients, a culture that attracts entrepreneurial thought leaders and a commitment to providing innovative ideas and solutions for its clients.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Capital Dynamics employs approximately 1501 professionals globally and maintains offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Munich, Milan, Birmingham, Dubai and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.capdyn.com.

1As of June 30, 2019.

