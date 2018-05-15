Capital Dynamics Launches Energy Infrastructure Credit Strategy and Appoints Paul Colatrella as Managing Director

"Paul's lengthy investment record with Infrastructure credit products, sector expertise and key relationships will further enhance our energy infrastructure investing activities and expand our capabilities," commented Mr. Breckenridge.

"The energy infrastructure credit business is a natural extension to our clean energy infrastructure business. This initiative enables us to provide both credit and equity offerings to our clients," added Martin Hahn, CEO of Capital Dynamics.

Mr. Colatrella brings to Capital Dynamics more than 25 years in project and commercial finance and energy and infrastructure investment management. Most recently, he served as a managing director and co-head of Ares Management's Power Generation Credit team. Mr. Colatrella previously held positions with TCW, EIG Global Energy Partners and HypoVereinsbank, AG.

"Capital Dynamics is a recognized market leader in committing equity capital to the energy infrastructure sector globally," said Mr. Colatrella. "We will now add complementary credit capabilities to our investment program. The strong brand is a testament to the growth and momentum of the firm's infrastructure team. I am pleased to have joined Capital Dynamics and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

About Capital Dynamics

Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets including private equity, private credit, clean energy infrastructure and energy infrastructure credit. Capital Dynamics offers a wide range of products including primary funds of funds, secondaries, direct investments, co-investments, customized separate accounts as well as structured private equity solutions. The firm has more than USD 15 billion in assets under management and advisement.

The firm was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. However, our history dates back to 1988 when the predecessor of Capital Dynamics commenced operations in Birmingham, UK (Westport Private Equity).

Over the past eight years, Capital Dynamics has expanded beyond private equity offerings. The firm established a clean energy infrastructure platform in 2010, for direct investments in real assets within the renewable energy sector. In 2017, a private credit asset business was launched that will leverage the firm's extensive general partner relationship network to originate and invest in private credit transactions for middle-market companies owned by private equity sponsors. In 2018, the company expanded its energy infrastructure business to include energy infrastructure credit.

The investment management teams' Managing Directors and Directors average over 20 years of investing experience. We believe our experience and culture of innovation give us superior insight and help us deliver returns for our clients. We invest locally while operating globally from our New York, London, Zug, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Munich, Birmingham and Seoul offices.

For enquiries, contact:

Nicholas Rust

Prosek Partners

NRust@prosek.com

T: +1 646 502 4520

M: +1 917 439 0307

Disclaimer

