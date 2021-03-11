Capital First Staff Recognizes Outstanding Performances

Established in 2019, the award recognizes the now retired Cannon instructor, Fran Demaris. Demaris served Cannon as a Subject Matter Expert and instructor from 1991 until 2019. Over the course of her tenure, Demaris was credited with having impacted over 20,000 financial services professionals specializing in trust services. Award candidates must meet a multi-leveled criterion before being submitted to a selection committee for final review and selection. This criterion includes completing the Cannon Trust School curriculum within three years, acquiring Cannon Honor Graduate status (90+ average in each class), holding an average test score of 95 or higher and passing the corresponding certification exam and a personal statement.

Stacy Scrip, RSP, CTFA recently participated in the 2021 Society of Settlement Planners Annual Conference. A SSP Board Member, she held both a speaking and moderating role addressing several important topics including Preservation of Needs-Based & Government Benefits as well as Pooled Trusts, Special Needs Trusts and Custodians & Trustees. In her role, Scrip shared some of the key differences between a PSNT and Individual SNT and focusing on how an SNT can be drafted by a Special Needs Attorney to meet the beneficiary's individual needs as well as support the Settlement Planners financial plan for that beneficiary. On her participation, Chris Foregger noted, "in addition to her role as a key speaker, Stacy was also re-elected to serve her second term on the SSP Board of Directors! We congratulate her and so appreciate her dedication and hard work."

Held virtually this year due to pandemic constraints, the conference was packed with content aimed to assist planners in building a lasting practice. The event organizers tapped leaders throughout the legal and planning community to share the latest trends, developments and planning updates.

Capital First was established in 1999 with the sole intent of providing trust services to the personal injury settlement industry. Since inception, over 2,000 personal trusts have been administered, including 400 special needs trusts, throughout the country, making it the largest provider of special needs trusts. With administrative offices in Milwaukee, WI and Sioux Falls, SD, 35 employees administer over $1.4 Billion in assets; it serves in a fiduciary capacity for a variety of trusts created specifically for injured and disabled individuals.

Their renovated 10,000 square foot office is located at 234 W. Florida Street. Visit them at www.capitalfirsttrust.com.

