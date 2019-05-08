Capital Forensics, Inc. Expands Expertise in Annuities, Insurance, and Trust Services with Addition of Richard Randa

PALATINE, Ill., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Forensics, Inc. (CFI) announced today that Rich Randa has joined the firm as Senior Advisor – Packaged Products, Insurance & Trusts; expanding CFI's team of highly experienced regulatory and compliance professionals who provide a broad range of advisory services for firms in the financial services industry and their outside legal counsel. Over the past 3 decades, Mr. Randa was a senior manager involved in multiple product lines; notably, annuities, retirement plans, insurance, and trust services. His expertise includes all facets of product selection, operations management, regulatory supervision and compliance, and risk management.

Most recently, Mr. Randa served as a Managing Director at Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, where he led a team of 65 professionals, with responsibility for ensuring product integrity, oversight of operational issues, and application of supervisory best practices. He also was engaged in that firm's interaction with regulatory agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Department of Labor (DOL). In that capacity, he was a contributor to the proposed DOL fiduciary rules.

Capital Forensics' Chairman and CEO, Vadim Khavinson, said, "Rich Randa brings product knowledge as well as operational and risk management insights that are of increasing importance to CFI's financial services clients. As the population ages, there will be much greater need for expertise and guidance related to retirement-based products that are focused on capital preservation and portfolio protection. Rich will provide our clients with authoritative and reliable counsel on these products and services."

Mr. Randa holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from Virginia Tech, and has passed both CPA and CFP certifications. He holds several FINRA Securities Industry licenses, and until recently, held an insurance license. He previously served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Variable Annuities (NAVA), which is currently known as the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI).

About Capital Forensics, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Capital Forensics, Inc. (CFI) provides data analysis, expert testimony, litigation support and regulatory consulting for the financial services industry. CFI's clients range from financial institutions – including broker-dealers, hedge funds and Registered Investment Advisors – to FORTUNE 500 companies.

CFI's major practice areas include: Data Analytics • Litigation Support & Expert Testimony • Compliance, Regulatory & Risk Consulting • Forensic & Fraud Investigations • The industry's most comprehensive suite of Arbitration Tools, including ArbReporter®, ArbSelector® and MockArb®. CFI has assisted business leaders and litigation teams in thousands of successful case resolutions and regulatory inquiries.

