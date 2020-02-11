Capital Forensics, Inc. Publishes Comprehensive Guide To Understanding And Applying Mock Arbitration

PALATINE, Ill., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Forensics, Inc. (CFI) announced today that the Firm has published "Mock Arbitration: A Blueprint for Risk Mitigation." The 34-page comprehensive Report is designed to help legal counsel understand, apply and benefit from the mock arbitration process, by anticipating and preparing for how arbitrators are likely to rule in an actual client arbitration.

Jay Rosen, the founder and Chairman of Capital Forensics, is the author of "Mock Arbitration: A Blueprint for Risk Mitigation." Jay has more than 40 years of securities industry experience, including roles as a Financial Advisor, Branch Manager and Regional Manager. He continues to provide CFI clients with expert analysis and testimony in securities and ERISA related cases.

Mock Arbitration, or MockArb®, is similar in concept to mock trials, in which attorneys prepare for a case by presenting a hypothetical version of the actual dispute before a panel of mock arbitrators, to gain feedback and insights into their argument and presentation, as well as the opposition's anticipated argument. The process provides counsel with a reasoned perspective on the state of mind that the arbitration panel will likely bring to the actual case, including any potential biases or predispositions. MockArb® can often provide counsel with a strategic advantage over their opponents.

The extensively researched Report – written by CFI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Jay Rosen – reflects his 25 years of experience at CFI; having testified in hundreds of arbitrations, and evaluated thousands of cases and individual arbitrators. According to Mr. Rosen, "It's nearly impossible to forecast the outcome of any arbitration. However, there are specific steps that can be taken, using our tested MockArb® process, to increase the likelihood of a favorable arbitration outcome; which is the purpose of this Report. This blueprint for success is particularly important when the stakes involved in a particular case are high."

CFI's new Report – which is available on request, as a professional courtesy to attorneys – is designed to serve as a practical handbook for legal counsel interested in learning why, when and how to structure and manage a mock arbitration. Major sections include:

The Case for Mock Arbitration

Building a Mock Arbitration Strategy

Tactical Implementation of MockArb ®

Arbitration Logistics

About Capital Forensics. Inc.

Founded in 1993, Capital Forensics, Inc. (CFI) (www.capitalforensics.com) provides data analysis, expert testimony, litigation support and regulatory consulting for the financial services industry. CFI's clients range from financial institutions – including broker-dealers, hedge funds and Registered Investment Advisors – to FORTUNE 500 companies.

CFI's major practice areas include: Data Analytics • Litigation Support & Expert Testimony • Compliance, Regulatory & Risk Consulting • Forensic & Fraud Investigations • The industry's most comprehensive suite of Arbitration Tools, including ArbReporter®, ArbSelector® and MockArb®. CFI has assisted business leaders and litigation teams in thousands of successful case resolutions and regulatory inquiries. CFI's proprietary MockArb® process is based on decades of experience gained through hundreds of mock arbitrations and actual arbitration hearings.

