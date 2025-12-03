Capital Group and KKR to Advance Strategic Partnership, with Innovation Across Retirement Solutions and Model Portfolios

Firms will also partner on Insurance Asset Management

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group and KKR today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to deliver new, integrated retirement and wealth solutions. The collaboration builds on their successful launch of public-private investment strategies in 2025.

The firms will exclusively partner to develop two new offerings that broaden private market access for retirement savers:

A Target Date Fund Solution for defined contribution plans that is uniquely constructed as a holistic portfolio featuring public market strategies managed by Capital Group and private market strategies managed by KKR.

for defined contribution plans that is uniquely constructed as a holistic portfolio featuring public market strategies managed by Capital Group and private market strategies managed by KKR. Public-Private Model Portfolios that integrate public market strategies managed by Capital Group and private market strategies managed by KKR within diversified wealth portfolios.

"Our goal is to redefine what's possible for investors through best-in-class strategies that combine the strengths of both public and private markets," said Mike Gitlin, President and CEO of Capital Group and Scott Nuttall, Co-CEO of KKR. "Solving the challenges investors and their advisors face when incorporating private markets into their portfolios requires true collaborative partnership. By expanding this partnership, we're building a platform that brings the diversification benefits of private markets to more investors — from wealth portfolios to defined contribution plans — in ways neither firm could achieve alone."

Capital Group and KKR have already partnered on a series of public-private funds, including Capital Group KKR Core Plus+ and Capital Group KKR Multi-Sector+ credit strategies. The first public-private equity fund, Capital Group KKR U.S. Equity+, has been filed and is expected to launch in early 2026 pending regulatory approval. There is also a public-private real asset strategy in development, targeted for late 2026.

Driving Industry Change



The collaboration extends beyond investments to education and advisor enablement. Both firms are committed to equipping financial advisors with the knowledge and tools needed to integrate private market exposures into client portfolios responsibly and confidently.

"At a pivotal moment for wealth management and retirement markets, investors are seeking more holistic solutions and greater choice. Capital Group and KKR are committed to leading this transformation, passionately focusing on education, transparency, and innovative products that empower financial advisors and their clients," said Matt O'Connor, CEO of Capital Group's Client Group.

Eric Mogelof, KKR's Global Head of Client Solutions added, "Our expanded partnership reflects a shared belief that more investors deserve access to high-quality private investments. By combining Capital Group's public markets investment rigor with KKR's private market depth, we're redefining what's possible for financial professionals and their clients. Defined contribution plans and IRAs can benefit from the diversification of private markets, just like defined benefit plans do today."

Extending Partnership into Insurance

The firms also plan to collaborate more broadly on insurance asset management, with Global Atlantic — KKR's insurance subsidiary — by leveraging Capital Group's fixed income experience to manage portions of its assets.

About Capital Group

As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 33 offices around the world, Capital Group manages $3.2 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world*.

*As of September 30, 2025.

For more information, visit capitalgroup.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at https://kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at https://www.globalatlantic.com/.

