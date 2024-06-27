Capital Group Launches 7 New ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange

New services include four equity and three fixed income ETFs, bringing Capital Group's ETF platform to 21

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group has introduced seven new active, transparent exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complement its existing suite of core building block solutions for investor portfolios. The new strategies, including four equity and three fixed income ETFs, start trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today. In a little over two years, Capital Group has launched 21 (11 equity, nine fixed income and one multi-asset) ETFs with assets under management (AUM) of $29B, gaining over 4% market share within active ETFs1.

The seven new funds include:

"Financial professionals can now choose from 21 Capital Group ETFs, which sit within some of the largest and most commonly allocated categories," said Scott Davis, Capital Group's head of ETFs. "Our robust suite of ETFs gives financial professionals and their clients the ability to construct model portfolios, for which we've heard a clear demand, as well as access to Capital's long-term, active approach to investment management, competitive fees and potential for above-benchmark returns as they pursue their long-term financial goals."

"We know our active ETFs are an important, differentiated addition in the marketplace as nearly 25,000 financial professionals2 already use our funds. Our aim is to continue to bring Capital's long history of pursuing superior, consistent investment results to more financial professionals and their clients," Davis added.

Details of the full suite of available Capital Group ETFs can be found here.

About Capital Group

Capital Group, home of American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research, and individual accountability since 1931.

As of March 31, 2024, Capital Group manages more than $2.6 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individuals and institutional investors around the world. Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit capitalgroup.com.

