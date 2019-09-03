Capital Group launches first brand campaign in 87-year history

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, home of American Funds®, and one of the world's oldest and largest investment management organizations with more than $1.9 trillion in assets under management, debuted its first brand marketing and television campaign in the company's 87-year history today.

Launching on broadcast television, cable networks, digital platforms, national newspapers and podcasts, the ads will be seen on high-profile shows such as NBC Sunday Night Football and 60 Minutes on CBS. Full-page ads in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times will also support the brand campaign launch.

The campaign stems from the insight that, globally, individuals are feeling more inspired and empowered to create positive change — including within their own financial well-being. The Capital Group campaign gives people the confidence to turn "Can I?" into "I can" when it comes to achieving financial goals.

Capital Group's research reveals that when people envision how they want to live in their retirement years, they are motivated to save more — up to 31% more per paycheck — for their retirement.1 At the same time, three out of four investors rank protecting their savings from market downturns as a key priority, and believe mutual funds that hold up better than the market in bad times are critical.2

The first five spots in the campaign introduce Capital Group and the elements that have driven the firm's success, including company-by-company research, a focus on long-term results, a distinctive investing approach, featuring teams of experienced investment professionals and a commitment to partnering with those who help people reach financial goals.

"Financial services marketing has historically been seen as complex –– with messages rife in jargon and product features," said Jaya Kumar, Capital Group global chief marketing officer. "But our customers tell us that what they really care about is being ready for life's big moments, such as a down payment for a first house, making smart financial decisions during a divorce or funding a dignified retirement.

"With 'I can', we want to help people realize that their dreams can be within reach with the right investments and long-term planning. Our campaign signifies a change in the way our industry talks about investing –– making a sometimes-frightening, technical conversation accessible and empowering to more people."

Capital Group worked with Juniper Park\TBWA on campaign creative and production.

"The self-empowerment movement happening with people taking control of their lives in different ways is really brought to life in this campaign," said Jenny Glover, executive creative director at Juniper Park\TBWA. "It's all about inspiring people to say, 'I can' with respect to their long-term financial health."

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com

About Capital Group

Since 1931, Capital Group, home of American Funds®, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2019, Capital Group manages more than $1.9 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

The Capital Group companies manage equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity, so they may lose value.

All Capital Group trademarks mentioned are owned by The Capital Group Companies, Inc., an affiliated company or fund. All other company and product names mentioned are the property of their respective companies.

American Funds Distributors, Inc. member FINRA.

© 2019 Capital Group. All rights reserved.

1 Capital Group research conducted by APCO Insight, a global opinion research firm, in April 2018. The research consisted of an online quantitative survey of 1,202 American adults — 402 millennials (ages 21-37), 400 Gen Xers (ages 38-52) and 400 baby boomers (ages 53-71) — of varying income levels, who have investment assets and some responsibility for making investment decisions for their families. The overall sample reflects national representation on key demographic measures according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

2 Capital Group research conducted by APCO Insight, a global opinion research firm, in July 2016. The research consisted of an online quantitative survey of 1,203 American adults — Millennials (ages 21-36), Generation X (ages 37-51) and Baby Boomers (ages 52-70) — of varying income levels who have some responsibility for making investment decisions for their families. The sample reflects national representation on key demographic measures according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Media Contacts:

Hannah Coan, Capital Group

Hannah.coan@capgroup.com

(213) 615-5199

Chris Thonis, Golin

cthonis@golin.com

(312) 729-4307

SOURCE Capital Group

Related Links

http://www.capitalgroup.com

