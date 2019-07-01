Capital Health at Deborah - Emergency Services Satellite Emergency Department Launches at Deborah Heart and Lung Center

HOPEWELL, N.J. and BROWNS MILLS, N.J., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 12 a.m. on July 1, Capital Health assumed operation of the satellite emergency department (SED) located on the Browns Mills campus of Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Burlington County's only fully licensed cardiac center.

The newly named SED, Capital Health at Deborah – Emergency Services, is licensed by the New Jersey State Department of Health and fills the vacancy left by Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County after Lourdes' planned termination of services on June 30, 2019. The 10,000 square foot SED operates 24 hours a day and features 11 exam/treatment rooms, triage bay, cardiac resuscitation room, specialized treatment areas (including OB/GYN and isolation/decontamination), support services such as lab and radiology, a comfortable waiting area, and ample parking at an easy to drive-to-location.

Capital Health, a well-respected and top-rated acute care hospital system, brings its expertise in emergency services to the new SED, ensuring a seamless transition in patient care and emergency medical operations.

"Communities that Deborah serves depend on the SED at Deborah, and our goal is to not only meet but exceed their expectations when they need emergency medical services," said Al Maghazehe, Capital Health's president and CEO. "We are excited to begin this journey with our new partners at Deborah and look forward to building upon the services offered at the SED."

Capital Health's services include two acute care hospitals—Capital Health Regional Medical Center, a Level II Trauma Center and Comprehensive Stroke Center and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, which opened in 2011. Capital Health is renowned for its specialized regional medical services including its Capital Institute for Neurosciences, Center for Digestive Heath, orthopaedic surgery, Cancer Center, daVinci robotic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and specialized pediatric emergency care, among others.

"The community, and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, will benefit from this range of specialized services which Capital Health will bring to its strategic partnership with Deborah," said President and CEO Joseph Chirichella, who noted that the two organizations have entered into a larger partnering agreement to expand access to the specialized services offered by each hospital in their greater service areas.

"First and foremost we could not have found a better partner to operate the SED," he added. "Capital Health's experience makes them ideal to assume the emergency department operations management. For the past ten years, patients have come to expect a high level of service and care. We are pleased that they will continue to receive this high level of medical care under a seamless transition.

"More importantly, our strategic partnership with Capital Health will open the doors to specialty services in our area and on our campus, services that are needed in the community. As well, this partnership paves the way for an integration of cardiac services that will benefit the residents of Mercer County, who will enjoy a closer connection to the highest level of cardiac care available. This collaboration and partnership is a win-win situation for both communities.

"Our collaboration will bring Deborah's expertise into Mercer County and Capital's expertise into Burlington and Ocean Counties. This is truly the way hospitals in New Jersey need to co-exist, by collaborating and not competing."

"Deborah's reputation for excellence in cardiac care and best practices aligns with Capital Health's high standards and commitment to quality," said Samuel J. Plumeri, Jr., chairman, Capital Healthcare Corporation Board of Directors. "As partners, we will continue to provide the highest level of emergency medical services to the Burlington and Ocean County communities."

About Capital Health

Capital Health is the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), a Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic healthcare resource accredited by The Joint Commission.

A four-time Magnet-designated health system for nursing excellence, Capital Health serves as a Level II regional trauma center, regional perinatal center (including a Level III NICU), and emergency mental health screening center. Capital Health also offers the region's first and most experienced Pediatric Emergency Department, including New Jersey's first Autism-Friendly Pediatric Emergency Department. Capital Health also provides innovative programs such as the Capital Institute for Neurosciences; nationally accredited Center for Comprehensive Breast Care; Center for Digestive Health; Marjorie G. Ernest Joint Replacement Center of Excellence; award-winning Cancer Center; and the Heart & Vascular Institute, which includes the region's first accredited Chest Pain Center. For more information, visit capitalhealth.org.

About Deborah Heart and Lung Center

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ is an 89-bed teaching hospital that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of congenital and acquired heart, lung, and vascular diseases in adults, as well as providing outpatient cardiology services for children, offering leading-edge surgical techniques and non-surgical alternatives for treating these conditions. Deborah is consistently recognized as a leader in patient care and innovative healing, and has won numerous awards. The Hospital has received a 5-Star CMS rating, a 3-Star Society for Thoracic Surgeons rating, and ranks as #1 in NJ for patient satisfaction. For more information visit www.DemandDeborah.org

