Capital Health Cancer Center Leaders Appointed to New Jersey Cancer Prevention Team

HOPEWELL, N.J., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Cataldo Doria, medical director of the Capital Health Cancer Center, and Rona Remstein, director Capital Health Cancer Center , were appointed to New Jersey Governor Murphy's Task Force on Cancer Prevention. As part of the State of New Jersey's Office of Cancer Control and Prevention, the task force supports comprehensive cancer control efforts in New Jersey by bringing community partners and resources together to reduce illness and death due to cancer through prevention, early detection, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care.

"As the leaders of our Cancer Center, Dr. Doria and Rona Remstein coordinate a multidisciplinary team of specialists to provide our patients with advanced diagnostics and cutting-edge cancer treatment that's close to home," said Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health. "Their clinical expertise and compassion are driving forces that have helped Capital Health earn national recognition and accreditations for cancer care, and New Jersey residents can rest assured they bring the same commitment to excellence to Governor Murphy's Task Force on Cancer Prevention."

Capital Health Cancer Center, located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts. At the Center, a team of physicians from related fields such as colorectal surgery, gynecological oncology, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, medical oncology, neurosurgery, orthopaedic oncology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, radiation oncology, radiology, thoracic surgery, urology and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues.

Dr. Cataldo Doria is an internationally renowned surgeon who specializes in the treatment of patients with benign conditions and cancer of the liver, pancreas, and bile duct. Prior to joining Capital Health, Dr. Doria served as the surgical director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Liver Tumor Center at Jefferson Medical College and director of the Jefferson Transplant Institute. As director of the Capital Health Cancer Center, Dr. Doria oversees clinical operations including disease specific clinical performance groups, clinical research, and cancer care advancements to ensure widespread access to the best possible patient care and outcomes.

As a hepato-pancreato-biliary surgeon focused on treating benign digestive conditions and cancers in the liver, pancreas and bile duct, Dr. Doria has pioneered new techniques for conditions that were once considered untreatable. He has helped develop and introduce a number of innovative procedures to treat cancer patients that were not previously available, including bloodless liver surgery, liver auto-transplantation and robotic-assisted hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery.

As the administrative director of the Cancer Center, Rona Remstein oversees Capital Health Cancer Center, which includes the Capital Health CyberKnife Center, Radiation Oncology Department and Infusion Center. She is also the nurse coordinator for the Cancer Genetics Program where she helps individuals determine their cancer risk and provide them with additional preventive options. A nurse for more than 40 years, she received her undergraduate degrees (biology, psychology and nursing) at the University of Rochester in Rochester, NY and her Masters in Nursing degree at Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. She is involved in community events, especially those related to cancer care. For more information about Capital Health Cancer Center, visit www.capitalhealth.org/cancer

