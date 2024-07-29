Capital Health First in Region to Offer Minimally Invasive Option for Complex Aortic Repair

HOPEWELL, N.J. , July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body, and diseases or injury to the aorta can be life threatening. Offering the latest advance in minimally invasive surgery to restore function to damaged aortas, vascular surgeons at Capital Health recently performed the region's first branched thoracic endovascular aortic repair (branched TEVAR). This procedure is now available at Capital Health for patients diagnosed with aortic disease or injury.

"People with aortic disease may not know they have it, so it is often diagnosed on medical testing for something else," said Dr. Christine Lotto, a board certified, fellowship trained vascular surgeon who recently led Capital Health's first branched TEVAR procedure. "Whether it is caught fortuitously or diagnosed as the result of trauma or a sudden onset of symptoms (such as pain in the chest and upper extremities), this new minimally invasive procedure can repair the damaged aorta through a small entry in the femoral artery. This means a faster recovery and decreased risk for complications related to surgery."

The branched TEVAR procedure requires several specially trained vascular surgeons working in unison to safely place the stent. For Capital Health's first TEVAR, Dr. Lotto was joined by Dr. Kogulan Nadesakumaran and Dr. Jillian Walsh, surgeons from Capital Health Surgical Group – Vascular Surgery.

"Working in careful coordination with a team of surgeons has enormous safety benefits. Having more eyes on the patient and bringing a variety of skill sets into the room helps lead us to better outcomes," said Dr. Joshua Eisenberg, Chief Physician Executive at Capital Health and fellowship trained vascular surgeon. "Our vascular surgery team is particularly successful in these types of endeavors because of our synergy at every step of the patient's care, from the meticulous preoperative planning, through the procedure, to taking care of the patient after."

The branched TEVAR device is the first of its kind approved by the Food and Drug Administration to allow treatment of aortic arch issues without the need for incisions or open surgery. The procedure offers patients the benefits of a minimally invasive approach, including less pain, shorter hospital stays, and a lower risk for complications of surgery. Most patients who have a TEVAR and have no other serious medical conditions can go home the next day, followed by physical exams and imaging soon after to evaluate the repair. Regular follow-ups then occur at one month, six months, and annually after the procedure.

The fellowship trained surgeons at Capital Health Surgical Group – Vascular Surgery perform complex open vascular procedures and minimally invasive surgical treatments for a wide spectrum of vascular conditions as well as minimally invasive and office-based procedures for the treatment of a range of venous diseases. The practice includes Drs. Joshua Eisenberg, Christine Lotto, Jillian Walsh, Kogulan Nadesakumaran, and Anil Deshpande, as well as a team of highly skilled advanced practice providers who bring additional experience to the team. The practice has offices in Newtown, Pennsylvania and Hopewell Township, New Jersey.

