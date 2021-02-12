Capital Health Introduces New Electronic Health Record To Improve Patient Care

HOPEWELL, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Health, a regional leader in providing progressive, quality patient care, is now using a new electronic health record (EHR) across its two hospitals' acute care areas to better serve the community and its patients. The EHR from global health care technology company Cerner Corporation supports doctors, nurses and staff to document and access critical patient information to make treatment decisions, ensure safety and improve the health care experience.

"During this challenging time, we are proud to offer our patients an improved health care experience through the launch of our new EHR," said Gene Grochala, chief information officer, Capital Health. "Despite the challenges of COVID-19, our staff came together to successfully launch this new technology as part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our patients. We look forward to showing the community the benefits of this new system in simplifying and streamlining our ability to provide high-quality health care services."

The new Cerner EHR will support Capital Health clinicians to efficiently document and access patient information all in one location. Having the most up-to-date patient information at their fingertips supports clinicians in making the most appropriate and informed data-driven decisions. It also means patients who receive care at both Capital Health hospitals may not have to fill out as much paperwork because their critical health data will be able to follow them between locations.

"Setting up a new EHR during a global pandemic is not a simple task, and Capital Health overcame immense challenges to complete the project for the benefit of its patients and clinicians," said Brian Kincade, senior director and general manager, Cerner. "We were able to successfully move a large portion of the design and build activity to a virtual environment, due to social distancing and travel restrictions, without skipping a beat. Capital Health's dedication to getting the new system up and running, while also providing life-saving care amid COVID-19, is a testament to its commitment to the community."

Patients will also have access to their health records through Cerner's secure online patient portal. Once enrolled, patients can securely exchange messages with their care team, view health information and records, settle balances and view upcoming appointments. Through greater access to their own information, Capital Health is empowering patients to take a more active role in their care to support health and well-being.

As a multiple award-winning and recognized health system, Capital Health serves as a Level II regional trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, regional perinatal center (including a Level III NICU) and emergency mental health screening center. Capital Health is also the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts.

About Capital Health

Capital Health is the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, NJ and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), an outpatient facility in Hamilton, NJ, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic health care provider accredited by DNV GL – health care and a four-time Magnet®-recognized health system for nursing excellence.

