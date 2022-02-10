Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell Meets International Standards as a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology

"Capital Health is known as a regional leader in women's health, and this designation continues to validate our reputation, as well as our ongoing investments in talent and technology," said Dr. Joshua Eisenberg, Chief Medical Officer of Capital Health Medical Group. "Women who need the services of experienced surgeons like Dr. Varughese and Dr. Small can feel confident that they are getting the highest quality care and access to the latest surgical techniques that help ensure better outcomes."

Minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including robotic-assisted surgery with the da Vinci surgical system, an alternative traditional surgery at Capital Health for appropriate patients. Under the guidance of specially trained surgeons like Dr. Varughese and Dr. Small, complex surgical procedures can now be performed through small incisions using precise tools, cameras, and lights. Minimally invasive surgery is known for its many benefits, including less pain, lower risk of infection, shorter hospital stays, and faster recoveries.

Health care facilities and surgeons that seek SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure they meet SRC's proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education, and continuous quality assessment. The inspection involves all staff working with the surgeons in the accredited program. Inspectors educate staff on best practices to help their organization improve its care and services.

"We're proud to recognize Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients," said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. "This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible."

Dr. Daniel Small attended Cornell University, where he completed degrees in anthropology and international nutrition, and graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to medical school at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical College of Pennsylvania. He has been board certified since 1988 and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

In more than 25 years as a doctor at Lawrence Ob/Gyn and now Capital Health Ob/Gyn, Dr. Small was the first in the region to perform advanced minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and has been instrumental in developing that program over the years. He is currently the director of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Capital Health. He is able to offer non-surgical, minimally invasive, robotic, and traditional surgical options for women with abnormal bleeding, fibroid tumors, pelvic pain, cervical pre-cancer, and ovarian masses. To make an appointment with Dr. Small, call 609.537.7200 or visit capitalhealthobgyn.org.

Dr. Joyce Varughese is a board certified, fellowship trained gynecologic oncology surgeon who specializes in performing traditional and minimally invasive procedures using the da Vinci robotic surgery system. Dr. Varughese completed her fellowship training in gynecologic oncology and residency in obstetrics and gynecology, serving as administrative chief resident, at Yale University. She received her medical degree at Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University in Bronx, New York and her undergraduate degree magna cum laude from Harvard University.

Dr. Varughese and her team provide treatment for all gynecologic cancers as well as precancerous diseases of the cervix, vagina, vulva, and uterus. In addition to her clinical experience, Dr. Varughese is a clinical assistant professor at Robert Wood Johnson-Rutgers Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey and Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, New Jersey. To make an appointment with Dr. Varughese, call 609.567.6000 or visit capitalhealth.org/gynonc.

Capital Health is the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), a Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic health care resource accredited by DNV.

A four-time Magnet-designated health system for nursing excellence, Capital Health serves as a Level II regional trauma center, regional perinatal center (including a Level III NICU), and emergency mental health screening center. Capital Health also offers the region's first and most experienced Pediatric Emergency Department and most recently, New Jersey's first Autism-Friendly Pediatric Emergency Department. Capital Health also provides innovative programs such as Capital Institute for Neurosciences; nationally accredited Center for Comprehensive Breast Care; Center for Digestive Health; Marjorie G. Ernest Joint Replacement Center of Excellence; award-winning Cancer Center; and the Heart & Vascular Institute, which includes a state-of-the-art hybrid operating room for interventional vascular surgery and the region's first accredited Chest Pain Center. For more information, visit capitalhealth.org.



Established in 2003, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care. SRC accredits the top hospitals, surgeons and health professionals worldwide that meet our proven standards. Look for our seal, expect excellence. For more information, visit www.surgicalreview.org

