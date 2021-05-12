Capital Health Partners With Swipesense To Further Its Commitment To Patient Safety And Infection Prevention

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Health , a regional leader in providing progressive, quality patient care, has selected SwipeSense as its safety technology platform to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and avoid preventable harm, such as patient falls, by ensuring consistent and safe care delivery. To tackle these issues, Capital Health will implement SwipeSense's Hand Hygiene and Nursing Insights applications system-wide in its two New Jersey hospitals.

Hand hygiene compliance is one of the most critical patient safety measures. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), poor hand hygiene contributes to 1.7 million HAIs annually – and 100,000 of those HAIs result in deaths. A recent SwipeSense survey also found that 81% of patients said they would feel safer in a hospital with electronic hand hygiene monitoring in place. Electronic hand hygiene monitoring also positions hospitals, like Capital Health, to meet The Leapfrog Group's updated hand hygiene standards. SwipeSense's cloud-based sensor network provides complete transparency into hand hygiene data for each department, unit, room, and individual to drive behavior change and accountability without workflow disruption.

"Our team is passionate about delivering the best care to our patients and their families which means safeguarding their health and well-being both inside and outside of our hospital walls," said Louis D'Amelio, MD, Vice President of Clinical Performance at Capital Health. "We are thrilled to partner with SwipeSense not only to bring their mission-critical technology to our patients and our staff but also to build upon our already strong relationship with those we serve and maintain patients' high level of trust in the healthcare system."

Capital Health will also leverage SwipeSense's Nursing Insights application to mitigate preventable harm like patient falls. The application enables nursing teams to sustain Purposeful Hourly Rounding and Bedside Shift Reporting – both proven best practices for keeping patients safe. According to The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), there are nearly 1 million patient falls annually in U.S. hospitals -- and it's estimated that the average cost of a patient fall is $14,000. The SwipeSense Nursing Insights application empowers Capital Health's nursing leaders to address these gaps in care by capturing actionable, real-time data about time-based activities.

"Capital Health is paving the path forward for prioritizing patient safety and acknowledging safety technology as an essential component of any hospital's innovation ecosystem," said Mert Iseri, CEO of SwipeSense. "Their expert team understands that investing in safety infrastructure is critical to both keeping patients safe and driving overall growth. We're very pleased to partner with Capital Health to protect their patients while also protecting their bottom line from costly HAIs and falls."

About Capital Health

Capital Health is the region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in our exceptional physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprising two hospitals (Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), the Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic health care resource accredited by DNV GL - Healthcare. A four-time Magnet®-recognized health system for nursing excellence, Capital Health serves as a Level II regional trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, regional perinatal center (including a Level III NICU), and emergency mental health screening center. Capital Health also offers the region's first and most experienced Pediatric Emergency Department and most recently, New Jersey's first Autism-Friendly Pediatric Emergency Department.

About SwipeSense

SwipeSense is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company on a mission to eliminate harm and waste in healthcare delivery networks through an advanced safety platform. The platform's sensor network collects millions of data points and delivers robust insights to hospital leadership, clinicians, and staff, which not only support a culture of safety, but also reduce the cost of care and improve operational efficiency. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) leverage the company's safety platform to prevent infections, optimize use of their equipment, reduce falls, protect their staff, and drive positive, lasting behavior change. To learn more, please visit www.swipesense.com.

Media Contact: Todd Stein, 510-417-0612, [email protected]

SOURCE SwipeSense, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.swipesense.com

