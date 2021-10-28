Capital Health Plan Enters the Affordable Care Act Marketplace with Softheon's Private Exchange Technology

STONY BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between Softheon, a leading cloud-based health insurance exchange and service provider, and Capital Health Plan (CHP), a top rated health maintenance organization, will bring quality health care to tens of thousands of individuals and families in the Tallahassee metro area and surrounding counties. Softheon's private exchange technology has been selected by Capital Health Plan to power its entrance into the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace, increasing technology efficiencies that allow CHP to focus on providing its members with effective, timely, and cost-effective medical care.

In response to increased enrollment numbers and newfound stability within the ACA Marketplace, Capital Health Plan sought to capitalize on the growing opportunities that the Marketplace presents to reduce the uninsured population in its region. Softheon's leading enrollment, billing, and member engagement technology can quickly scale to meet the growing number of ACA enrollees and adapt to any changes within the Marketplace. Furthermore, Softheon's turnkey solution will handle all regulatory and operational requirements and enable Capital Health Plan to improve its user experience while reducing administrative burdens.

"Softheon's knowledge of health insurance industry best practices combined with its customizable solutions made them an ideal technology partner for CHP in this endeavor," said Eric Smith, CIO at Capital Health Plan. "We look forward to bringing quality healthcare services to more individuals with the help of Softheon's solution."

Building on the vision of Tallahassee civic leaders who founded the company in 1982, this move into the ACA Marketplace will help Capital Health Plan bring affordable health care to individuals and families in Florida who need it the most. Almost 130,000 members are currently supported by CHP, and the partnership will further increase access to high-quality CHP Health Centers that provide a broad range of preventive, primary, and specialty care services for capital-area residents.

"The ACA Marketplace represents a tremendous opportunity for health plans of all sizes," said Eugene Sayan, CEO of Softheon. "We are thrilled to help Capital Health Plan in their efforts to bring quality health care to more individuals through our innovative technology solutions."

For more information about Softheon, please visit http://www.softheon.com/.

About Softheon

Founded in 2000, Softheon's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans and government health agencies. Currently, Softheon's solutions serve 8 State agencies and over 90 health plans. Issuers and consumers utilizing Medicaid, Medicare, and the ACA Marketplace benefit from Softheon's innovative technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user-experiences. Softheon is an Agent, Broker, and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, billing, and renewal.

About Capital Health Plan

Capital Health Plan (CHP) is committed to offering affordable, comprehensive health care to its members. In over 39 years, CHP has grown to serve almost 130,000 members in the Florida Panhandle and has an extensive physician network that includes three exclusive CHP health centers that provide preventive, primary, and specialty care services. CHP has also consistently been recognized as one of the top plans in Florida and among the highest rated plans in the nation, according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA). NCQA's Private Insurance Plan and Medicare Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2020-2021 rated both CHP's Commercial private plan and Medicare plan 4.5 out of 5. CHP's Medicare plan is rated 5 out of 5 stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2022. Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. For more information, visit capitalhealth.com. Based out of Tallahassee, FL, it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies.

Media Contact:

Mitchel Forney

[email protected]

SOURCE Softheon

Related Links

http://www.softheon.com

