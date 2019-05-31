Capital Health Selected as Satellite Emergency Department Partner at Deborah Heart and Lung Center

HOPEWELL, N.J. and BROWNS MILLS, N.J., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 1, Capital Health will assume operation of the satellite emergency department (SED) located on the Browns Mills campus of Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Burlington County's only fully licensed cardiac center.

Capital Health will fill the vacancy left by Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County upon Lourdes' planned termination of services on June 30, 2019. The new name for the SED will be Capital Health Emergency Department at Deborah.

Capital Health, a well-respected and top-rated acute care hospital system, brings its expertise in emergency services to the SED, ensuring a seamless transition in patient care and emergency medical operations.

"We are excited to partner with Deborah in the provision of emergency services on their campus," said Al Maghazehe, Capital Health's President and CEO. "We understand that patients from neighboring Burlington and Ocean Counties have relied on the SED and we intend to continue and build upon the services offered at Deborah."

Capital Health's services include two acute care hospitals, including Capital Health Regional Medical Center, a Level II Trauma Center and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, which opened in 2011. Capital Health is renowned for its specialized regional medical services including the Capital Institute for Neurosciences, the Center for Digestive Heath, Orthopedic Surgery, nonsurgical procedures using the CyberKnife® Radiosurgery System and TrueBeamTM Linear Accelerator, daVinci robotic surgery, plastic & reconstructive surgery, and specialized pediatric emergency care, among others.

"The community, and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, will benefit from this range of specialized services which Capital Health will bring to its strategic partnership with Deborah," said President and CEO Joseph Chirichella, who noted that the two organizations have entered into a larger partnering agreement to expand access to the specialized services offered by each hospital in their greater service areas.

"First and foremost we could not have found a better partner to operate the SED," he said. "Capital Health's experience makes them ideal to assume the emergency department operations management. For the past ten years, patients have come to expect a high level of service and care. We are pleased that they will continue to receive this high level of medical care under a seamless transition.

"More importantly, our strategic partnership with Capital Health will open the doors to specialty services in our area and on our campus, services that are needed in the community. As well, this partnership paves the way for an integration of cardiac services that will benefit the residents of Mercer County, who will enjoy a closer connection to the highest level of cardiac care available. This collaboration and partnership is a win-win situation for both communities.

"Our collaboration will bring Deborah's expertise into Mercer County and Capital's expertise into Burlington and Ocean Counties. This is truly the way hospitals in New Jersey need to co-exist, by collaborating and not competing."

"As the leading health care provider in the Mercer County area, we feel that Deborah is a perfect partner for Capital Health," said Samuel J. Plumeri, Jr., Chairman, Capital Healthcare Corporation Board of Trusties. "We are excited to partner with Deborah with their reputation of excellent cardiac care and best practices. Our goal is to continue to provide the highest level of emergency medical services to the Burlington and Ocean County communities."

With a New Jersey State Department of Health license in hand, Capital Health will assume ownership operations at 12:00 a.m. on July 1.

About Capital Health

Capital Health is the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), a Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic healthcare resource accredited by The Joint Commission.

A four-time Magnet-designated health system for nursing excellence, Capital Health serves as a Level II regional trauma center, regional perinatal center (including a Level III NICU), and emergency mental health screening center. Capital Health also offers the region's first and most experienced Pediatric Emergency Department, including New Jersey's first Autism-Friendly Pediatric Emergency Department. Capital Health also provides innovative programs such as the Capital Institute for Neurosciences; nationally accredited Center for Comprehensive Breast Care; Center for Digestive Health; Marjorie G. Ernest Joint Replacement Center of Excellence; award-winning Cancer Center; and the Heart & Vascular Institute, which includes the region's first accredited Chest Pain Center. For more information, visit capitalhealth.org.

About Deborah Heart and Lung Center

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ is an 89-bed teaching hospital that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of congenital and acquired heart, lung, and vascular diseases in adults, as well as providing outpatient cardiology services for children, offering leading-edge surgical techniques and non-surgical alternatives for treating these conditions. Deborah is consistently recognized as a leader in patient care and innovative healing, and has won numerous awards. The Hospital has received a 5-Star CMS rating, a 3-Star Society for Thoracic Surgeons rating, and ranks as #1 in NJ for patient satisfaction. For more information visit www.DemandDeborah.org

