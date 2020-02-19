Capital Health Selects Cerner to Help Improve Health & Well-Being of their Patients

HOPEWELL, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Health, a regional leader in providing progressive, quality patient care is switching to Cerner Corporation's electronic health record (EHR). Cerner, a global health technology company, is an industry leader providing innovative solutions designed to empower communities and people to engage in their own health. Updating the hospital with sophisticated health care technology will support doctors, nurses and staff as they work to improve patient care and safety.

"Working with Cerner will tremendously aid our efforts to improve access and delivery of health care services. We look forward to working together to more easily provide our patients, caregivers and health care professionals access to data and information, as part of our efforts to continually improve the quality and outcomes of health at all levels," said Al Maghazehe, president and CEO, Capital Health.

Cerner has a 40-year history of leading breakthrough innovations focused on digitizing patient medical records and making health information easier to access for clinicians. Cerner's EHR supports an enterprise-wide view of patient care, offering near-real time updates and seamless integration across various practices. Having the most up-to-date patient information at their fingertips supports clinicians in making informed data-driven decisions. Cerner's relentless commitment to innovation will help Capital Health support the health care needs of its patients, both now and well into the future.

"Capital Health selected Cerner to help deliver on their mission to improve the health and well-being of the people they serve. We look forward to helping clinicians deliver exceptional patient care through our clinically-integrated EHR," said John Peterzalek, executive vice president and chief client officer, Cerner. "As health systems continually look to increase efficiency and improve patient care, we are proud to be a trusted partner of choice at Capital Health and many other health systems around the world."

Capital Health patients will have around-the-clock access to their health records through Cerner's secure online portal. Once enrolled, those receiving care can use this online resource to securely exchange messages with health care providers, view health results and records, settle balances, schedule appointments and more. This technology is designed to aid patients in taking a more active role in their health care by making it easier to access information and appointment scheduling resources at any time.

As a multiple award-winning and recognized health system, Capital Health serves as a Level II regional trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, regional perinatal center (including a Level III NICU) and emergency mental health screening center. Capital Health is also the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts. This EHR implementation will help increase care coordination, improve patient care, and enhance care across the health system.

About Capital Health

Capital Health is the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), a Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic health care provider accredited by DNV GL – health care and a four-time Magnet®-recognized health system for nursing excellence.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

SOURCE Capital Health

Related Links

http://capitalhealth.org

