Capital Hilton to Host Sixth Annual DC Festival of Magic in Partnership with Destination DC

Experience a weekend of world-class magic, unforgettable performances, and immersive entertainment in the heart of Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Hilton will once again transform into a destination for wonder and entertainment as it hosts the sixth annual DC Festival of Magic, in partnership with Destination DC, this Labor Day weekend. From Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6, Capital Hilton will bring together renowned magicians and illusionists for a one-of-a-kind experience featuring captivating performances, interactive entertainment, and magical moments for guests of all ages.

The 6th annual DC Festival of Magic takes place at Capital Hilton this Labor Day weekend.

Since 2019, Capital Hilton has proudly hosted the DC Festival of Magic, an annual celebration of world-class illusionists, mentalists, and magical performers. Founded and organized by DMV native Brian Curry - recipient of Washington City Paper's Performing Artist of the Year award and the prestigious Milbourne Christopher Award for Mentalism - the festival has become a premier destination for magic enthusiasts in the nation's capital. Curry, who is currently captivating audiences with his acclaimed show The Good Liar, continues his mission to create unforgettable magical experiences for visitors and residents alike. This year's full weekend lineup features an impressive roster of performers, including:

Friday, September 4

Magic of Puck | 7 p.m.: Puck brings world-class magic to the Festival of Magic, blending clever tricks, playful audience interaction, and charismatic showmanship into a fast-moving, unforgettable performance. Expect jaw-dropping moments, sharp surprises, and magic that leave guests laughing and wondering how it was possible.

Saturday, September 5

Magician Ben Barnes | 1 p.m.: Benjamin Barnes brings sharp sleight-of-hand, clever twists, and engaging close-up magic to the stage. His performance blends fluid technique with charismatic interaction, creating surprising and memorable moments that connect with audiences.

Mark Kalin: Master Magician | 7 p.m.: International star of magic Mark Kalin brings elegant magic and close up wonder to the DC Festival of Magic. With a seamless blend of charm, wit, and mesmerizing skill, his performance highlights the beauty of pure magic – from sleight-of-hand finesse to clever, interactive moments that draw audiences into the mystery.

Sunday, September 6

Dave Kaplan: Family Magic Show | 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: The Great Kaplan combines magic, comedy, juggling, and unexpected moments in a truly unique and high energy show, great for all ages.

Jason Suran: Mentalist | 7 p.m.: Jason Suran blends psychological illusion, sharp intuition, and charismatic performance to create a captivating show that feels like a journey into the unexpected. With mind-bending demonstrations and moments that defy explanation, Suran crafts experiences that are as intriguing as they are entertaining.

For those looking to end the night with a magical nightcap, The Statler Lounge will feature thematic cocktails, like The Truth Serum, a refreshing mixture of mandarin vodka, passionfruit juice, and lemon. Casual, tableside magic is also available every night from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. with several featured local magicians.

Tickets for individual shows throughout the weekend are available at dcmagicfestival.com.

Featured Booking Packages

Guests traveling into Washington, DC or locals looking for a staycation can book the Festival of Magic Package, which includes two All-Access Passes for the Festival of Magic (providing entry to all shows through the weekend, a $190 total value) and two complimentary beverages at the Statler Lounge. Rates for the Festival of Magic Package start at $268 + tax.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

Read more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for more than 80 years. Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums, and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces – from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic gatherings – Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world's most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Guerra

Capital Hilton

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Hilton