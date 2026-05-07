Capital Hilton Debuts New Art Installation and Vibrant Summer Lineup

Hotel showcases new works from artist Ko Nam at La Galerie on K alongside a dynamic programming tied to upcoming cultural moments and the 6th annual DC Festival of Magic

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Capital Hilton invites guests to experience a vibrant lineup of art, culture, and immersive programming designed to celebrate the spirit of Washington, DC.

"Art, culture, and immersive experiences are central to the Capital Hilton experience, making the hotel a welcoming destination for both visitors and the local community," said Paolo Pedrazzini, general manager, Capital Hilton. "This summer's programming reflects our focus on creating meaningful moments that bring people together and celebrate the city."

La Galerie on K is a free art exhibition located in the lobby of Capital Hilton.

Art in La Galerie on K

Currently on display, La Galerie on K features a compelling collection of paintings and painted ceramic pieces by Deaf artist Ko Nam, presented in partnership with Gallaudet University's Office of Arts, Culture, and Experience. Nam's work expresses his perspective through vibrant landscapes and scenic works. His style is free, passionate, and optimistic, creating a vivid "sound world" shaped by silence. This installation continues Capital Hilton's commitment to elevating diverse artistic voices and fostering meaningful connections through art.

America's 250th Anniversary

This July, the hotel will commemorate the nation's milestone 250th anniversary with a specially curated booking package. This exclusive offering for up to four guests includes a stay in the hotel's Presidential Suite, with an additional neighboring room. From the comfort of the Presidential Suite's expansive balcony, guests will be able to view the 4th of July fireworks at the National Mall while enjoying a charcuterie spread paired with a selected bottle of wine. Guests will also receive a complimentary thematic welcome amenity, a breakfast buffet at North Gate Grill, and late checkout. The package is available to book on the hotel's website.

6th Annual DC Festival of Magic

Rounding out the summer, Capital Hilton will once again host the annual DC Festival of Magic over Labor Day weekend. Organized by local award-winning magician and mentalist Brian Curry, this enchanting event brings together five talented magicians from around the country for a weekend of performances, wonder, and interactive entertainment, with four shows geared toward adults and one for the whole family. Purchase tickets for individual shows or an All-Access pass for entrance to every show over the weekend at dcmagicfestival.com.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

Read more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for more than 80 years. Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums, and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces, from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic gatherings, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world's most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Guerra

Capital Hilton

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Hilton