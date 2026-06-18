Capital Hilton Unveils Summer Experiences for Independence Day Getaways

Enjoy a prime downtown location, elevated booking packages, and seasonal specials to celebrate America's Semiquincentennial

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Independence Day, Capital Hilton invites travelers to experience the capital at its most vibrant with a front-row seat to city-wide celebrations commemorating the nation's milestone anniversary.

The Presidential Fireworks Booking Package allows guests to enjoy this year's fireworks display from the comfort of the expansive balcony of the Presidential Suite - with views facing in the direction of the National Mall.

"The city takes on an especially powerful meaning this year as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, and there is a great sense of celebration across Washington, DC," said Paolo Pedrazzini, general manager, Capital Hilton. "We are excited to welcome travelers from near and far as they gather to celebrate this iconic milestone surrounded by the history, energy, and tradition that makes this city unique."

Presidential Fireworks Booking Package

The hotel will commemorate the nation's milestone 250th anniversary with a specially curated booking package available July 3-5. The exclusive offering, available for up to four guests, includes a stay in the hotel's Presidential Suite, with an additional neighboring Superior Suite.

From the comfort of the Presidential Suite's expansive balcony, guests will be able to view the 4th of July fireworks at the National Mall while enjoying a charcuterie spread paired with a bottle of wine. Guests will also receive a complimentary thematic welcome amenity, a breakfast buffet at North Gate Grill, and late checkout.

Guests interested in booking can reserve the package by Monday, June 29 by emailing [email protected].

Food and Beverage Features

To add to the festivities, a collection of classic American cocktails will be highlighted in The Statler Lounge including:

Sazerac: Widely considered America's first cocktail from the 1800's, including Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Bitters, Sugar, Absinthe Rinse.

Old Fashioned: Hinting to the prohibition era and the rise of speakeasies in the 1920's, including Horse Soldier Bourbon, Sugar Cube, Bitters.

Cosmo: A modern revival from the 1990's and 2000's, including Tito's Handmade Vodka, Cointreau, and Cranberry Juice.

The specialty lineup was designed to reflect the spirit of the season spotlighting beverage from the past and present.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

Read more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for more than 80 years. Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums, and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces, from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic gatherings, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world's most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Guerra

Capital Hilton

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Hilton