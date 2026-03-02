Capital Hilton Celebrates Spring and Cherry Blossom Season with Seasonal Programming and Guest Activations

Guests can experience Washington, D.C.'s most famous tradition in the heart of the city

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Hilton invites guests to immerse themselves in the beauty and tradition of cherry blossom season with thoughtfully curated experiences designed to celebrate renewal, connection, and the spirit of Washington, D.C.

"Cherry blossom season is one of the most exciting times of the year for our city," said Paolo Pedrazzini, general manager, Capital Hilton. "Whether our visitors are returning locals or traveling from out of town to see the blooms for the first time, we want them to feel the joy and beauty of spring from the moment they arrive."

Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world’s travelers to Washington, DC for over 80 years.

Interactive Lobby Decor

Returning for the second year, the hotel's Cherry Blossom Wishing Tree will once again bloom in the lobby. Guests are invited to write down their wishes for the spring season and tie them to the branches, creating a vibrant, ever-growing display of hope and positive intentions. The interactive installation offers visitors a meaningful way to participate in the season's sense of renewal while enjoying the elegance of the historic downtown property.

Food and Beverage Programming

Seasonal food and beverage offerings will be available in The Statler Lounge, where two cherry blossom-inspired cocktails, will complement the festivities.

Lychee Martini : A refined blend of Haku Vodka, dry vermouth, Giffard Lychee Liqueur, and St. Germain, served in a coupe with a whole lychee garnish for an elegant, floral finish.

: A refined blend of Haku Vodka, dry vermouth, Giffard Lychee Liqueur, and St. Germain, served in a coupe with a whole lychee garnish for an elegant, floral finish. Pink Haru: Grey Goose Vodka with St. Germain, fresh lime juice, and cotton candy syrup, served in a coupe and topped with cotton candy for a bright, playful twist.

Guests can also sip and savor a trio of Japanese whiskies with a tasting flight, perfect for unwinding after exploring the city's iconic blooms.

Cherry Blossom Package

To further enhance the experience, a limited-time Cherry Blossom package will be offered from Friday, March 20 through Sunday, April 12, including overnight accommodations, paired with a bento box filled with an assortment of Japanese snacks and candies, a cherry blossom-themed collectable pin, complimentary breakfast buffet for two, and a souvenir kite, perfect for flying on the National Mall. The package is available to book on the hotel's website with rates starting at $269+ per night.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

