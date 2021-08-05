Capital Impact Partners and InspereX Reach $200 Million Milestone in Distribution of Capital Impact Investment Notes

Investors recognize the value of our Investment Note to deliver social impact alongside a financial return. Tweet this

Capital Impact has seen robust interest in these S&P A1 rated Notes that were the first offered by a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that are S&P rated, DTC-settled and offered on a continuous basis through brokerage accounts in almost all U.S. states.

"Capital Impact Investment Notes are intentionally designed to democratize access to impact investing vehicles," said Natalie Gunn, Chief Financial Officer of Capital Impact Partners and CDC Small Business Finance. "Since 1982, we have consistently demonstrated our track record of delivering strong financial performance while simultaneously creating social impact in communities most in need."

Capital Impact Investment Notes allow retail and institutional investors to invest as little as $1,000 in the mission-driven organization's nationwide efforts to support locally-driven solutions and create social impact for historically disinvested communities. Andy Loving of Just Money Advisors spoke about his firm's interest in the Notes in this video .

"Achieving social returns alongside financial returns is an increasingly important investment strategy that InspereX strives to support. The targeted, measurable efforts of Capital Impact Partners have resonated especially well with both individual and institutional investors. We are proud to feature Capital Impact Investment Notes on our platform," said John DesPrez, CEO of InspereX.

Through mission-driven financing, social innovation programs, capacity building, and impact investing, Capital Impact Partners works to champion key issues of equity and social and economic justice. Its leadership in delivering financial and social impact has resulted in high ratings from Aeris, a provider of comprehensive, third-party assessments to aid impact investment decisions; inclusion on the Impact Assets IA50 list multiple times; and a Platinum rating from Guidestar.

"I am incredibly proud that we have hit this $200 million milestone in such a short amount of time. It demonstrates that investors recognize the value in our offering to deliver social impact alongside a financial return. I'm humbled by their trust in Capital Impact and CDC Small Business Finance to use their investments to advance community solutions," said Ellis Carr, President and CEO of Capital Impact Partners and CDC Small Business Finance.

InspereX is proud to serve as Lead Agent for Capital Impact Partners. InspereX is a leading underwriter and distributor of fixed income securities. The firms are not affiliates.

About Capital Impact Partners

Through capital and commitment, Capital Impact Partners helps people build communities of opportunity that break barriers to success. Through mission-driven financing, social innovation programs, capacity building, and impact investing, we work to champion key issues of equity and social and economic justice. Our commitment to community focuses on ensuring that individuals have access to quality health care and education, healthy foods, affordable housing, cooperative development, and the ability to age with dignity.

A nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution, Capital Impact has disbursed more than $2.5 billion since 1982. Our leadership in delivering financial and social impact has resulted in Capital Impact being rated by S&P Global and recognized by Aeris for our performance. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Capital Impact Partners operates nationally, with local offices in Austin, TX; Detroit, MI; New York, NY; and Oakland, CA. Learn more at www.capitalimpact.org.

About InspereX

InspereX unites the more than two decades of success in fixed income and market-linked products origination, underwriting, distribution, and education of Incapital with the innovation of Silicon Valley's 280 CapMarkets and its revolutionary fixed income tech platform, BondNav.® InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach; San Francisco; Chicago; and New York City. InspereX stands for people, products, and technology you can trust.

DISCLAIMER

Disclaimer: This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Such an offer is made only by means of a current Prospectus (including any applicable Pricing Supplement) for each of the respective Notes. Such offers may be directed only to investors in jurisdictions in which the Notes are eligible for sale. Investors in such states should obtain a current Prospectus by visiting www.capitalimpact.org/invest/capital-impact-investment-notes. Investors are urged to review the current Prospectus before making any investment decisions. No state or federal securities regulators have passed on or endorsed the merits of the offering of the Notes. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful. The Notes will not be insured or guaranteed by the FDIC, SIPC or other governmental agency. As of the date hereof, the Notes will be offered for sale in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, excluding the States of Arkansas and Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Also, when Capital Impact uses any of the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guaranteed and are based on Capital Impact's present intentions and on Capital Impact's present expectations and assumptions. These statements, intentions, expectations, and assumptions involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Capital Impact's control, that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Purchasers of Notes should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as events described or implied in such statements may not occur. Except as required by law, Capital Impact undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 S&P Global reaffirmed a long-term issue credit rating of A to the Notes on November 12, 2020. Please check the Pricing Supplement for the S&P credit rating assigned to Notes currently being offered for sale. An S&P credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold Notes and may be subject to suspension, reduction or withdrawal at any time by S&P.

