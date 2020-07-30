Capital Impetus Group Invests In Vrai Seltzers

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Beverage Infusions ("NBI") announced today an investment from Capital Impetus Group Limited ("CIG") into its' premium hard seltzer brand, Vrai. Vrai utilizes high quality spirits infused with natural flavors to provide consumers with a smoother, premium Ready-to-Drink ("RTD") hard seltzer.

"We are honored to work with CIG to expand into the Asian markets. CIG has extraordinary access to our younger audience in China and the expertise to drive exponential growth with their Pan-Asian retail distribution network," says Nick Piekoszewski, Founder & CEO of NBI. As part of the investment, NBI and CIG will also work to drive cross-border retail distribution opportunities to support Vrai's global expansion strategy.

Vrai is the first-to-market USDA Organic hard seltzer that offers Gen Z and Millennial consumers a premium spirit-based alternative to a mainstream beer-based RTD hard seltzer. With the explosive growth of the hard seltzer category (~280% CAGR) in recent years, Vrai is uniquely positioned as a first mover in the hard seltzer category to capture market share with younger professionals seeking premium alcoholic beverages in the fastest growing retail markets across the world. "We look forward to working with Vrai's team to be the #1 premium hard seltzer brand in Asia," says Joe Q. Sun, Chief Executive Officer of CIG.

Vrai is backed by some of the most well recognized venture capital firms in the consumer space, including BAM Ventures and Legendary Ventures. "All of us are excited to work with one of Asia's largest private equity firms in the food and beverage industry to solidify Vrai as the market leader in Asia," says Jayson Kim, General Partner of Legendary Ventures and Board Member of Vrai.

About Vrai

Vrai is the first-and-only USDA Organic RTD Premium Hard Seltzer available in the market today. Made with a mixed assortment of premium spirits infused with natural flavors, Vrai's portfolio of premium RTD alcoholic beverages delivers a taste experience that is unmatched by a cocktail bar. For more information, please visit www.drinkvrai.com

About Capital Impetus Group

Capital Impetus Group Limited is a global financial holding group with a broad portfolio of commercial investments throughout the world, including Asia-Pacific and the Americas through Capital Impetus Asset Management LLC. For more information about the firm, or its funds, please visit www.cigasset.com

About Legendary Ventures

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail and technology industries. For more information about the firm, or its funds please visit https://legendary.vc

