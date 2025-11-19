Capital Insurance Group Commits to Writing More Policies, Expanding Coverage Options in Fire-Impacted Paradise

The Rebuild Paradise Foundation has played a pivotal role in guiding residents through the rebuilding process, offering resources, education, and advocacy to ensure a safe and enduring future. CIG's partnership with the Foundation reflects a shared vision of recovery rooted in proactive risk mitigation and community empowerment. Together, they're not just rebuilding and insuring homes but helping restore stability, hope, and long-term resilience in Paradise.

"Rebuild Paradise is truly grateful that Capital Insurance Group sees the hard work our community has made toward becoming a model of resilience and fire safety. Their commitment to Paradise brings hope and opportunity for affordable insurance to homeowners who have worked tirelessly to rebuild."

Jen Goodlin, Director – Rebuild Paradise Foundation

Seven years after the Camp Fire, insuring these homes feels deeply personal for CIG and its employees. To them, it represents how far both the community of Paradise and CIG have come.

"2018 and the Camp Fire represented a turning point for CIG as well as the town of Paradise," said Andy Doll, President & CEO at CIG. "We are grateful for the mutual success we have seen since then and look forward to what the future brings."

The move helps homeowners reduce reliance on the California FAIR Plan and underscores CIG's dedication to supporting long-term recovery. Now, a new group of homeowners can return to the standard insurance market thanks to proactive efforts by residents, the Rebuild Paradise Foundation, and CIG's commitment to communities in the Western U.S.

"This achievement reflects CIG's dedication to protecting and restoring communities before, during, and after disaster strikes," remarked Scott Cummins, AVP – Personal Lines at CIG. "By leveraging advanced risk assessment capabilities, CIG is insuring properties that fall outside typical strict insurance standards but are still safe and resilient thanks to community efforts; something few carriers are willing or able to do."

While business constraints limit how many homes CIG can insure in Paradise, the company remains committed to writing policies and expanding access to coverage for as many qualifying homes as possible.

This commitment will largely be accomplished by supporting homeowners who invest in wildfire resilience, including the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) Wildfire Prepared Home designation program. IBHS is independent of the insurance industry, and its science-based standards have been embraced by Paradise. By adopting these practices, the community is protecting itself and encouraging more insurers to return. CIG's decision to write properties in communities such as Paradise is largely based on IBHS and the resources they provide. Homes in Paradise meeting the rigorous, science-based standards set by IBHS are eligible for coverage under CIG's program, reinforcing the company's broader strategy to reduce risk and protect lives and property.

Insuring these homes is a meaningful milestone for Paradise and demonstrates CIG's commitment to working alongside customers to be part of the solution and to safeguard what matters most, now and for generations to come. CIG is resolved to evolving its coverage options and supporting innovative solutions that help communities thrive in the face of future challenges.

About Capital Insurance Group

Established in 1898, Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®) is a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S. CIG offers trusted Agriculture, Commercial, and Personal coverage across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Known for superior customer service and customizable coverage, CIG delivers insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of policyholders, sold exclusively through independent agents. CIG's suite of insurance offerings includes coverage for Homeowners, Renters, Personal Auto, Dwelling Fire, Businessowners, Commercial Auto, Farm Owners, Commercial Agriculture, Farm Auto, Commercial Real Estate, and more. Throughout its footprint, CIG partners with regional and local charitable organizations and events to give back to communities in ways that promote preparedness, enhance resilience, and bring relief from crisis.

CIG is underwritten by its affiliate companies: California Capital Insurance Company, Eagle West Insurance Company, Nevada Capital Insurance Company, and Monterey Insurance Company. CIG's member companies have received a Financial Strength Rating of "A" (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of a+ (Superior) from AM Best, the independent financial monitor of the insurance industry. CIG is proud to be part of the Auto-Owners Insurance group of companies, one of the nation's largest, most-trusted insurers. For more information, please visit CIGInsurance.com.

SOURCE Capital Insurance Group