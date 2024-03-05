Capital Insurance Group Names 2023 Agencies of the Year

Regional agency partners recognized for extraordinary efforts.

MONTEREY, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®), a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S., is proud to announce its 2023 Agencies of the Year, representing each of CIG's four regions. CIG partners with independent, local agencies to provide the best possible service to policyholders. This unique partnership model is the foundation of CIG's business, and every year the company recognizes the agencies that made remarkable progress, surpassed expectations in written premium, client acquisition, and retention, while adding value to their communities.

CIG is proud of all the relationships with their agency partners, which are spread across its five-state footprint. Recognizing and acknowledging the partners that go above and beyond, is part of showcasing and celebrating these successful partnerships. The Agencies of the Year award program was created for this purpose.

"I am always excited this time of year when we get to select our four regional agencies of the year," said Andy Doll, President & CEO of CIG. "The final selection is fun, but the process requires us to look across the many agencies who had a successful year. I am so grateful that CIG has such amazing partners. Together we are finding solutions and bringing peace of mind to the families, farms, and businesses in the communities we jointly serve."

Doll continued, "As such, trying to identify an agency in each region, among many that are deserving, is often difficult. However, four demonstrated partnership, commitment, collaboration, and outstanding results in 2023. Each one is very deserving of their award. I am excited to share this recognition and look forward to what the future can bring for our outstanding relationships."

About HUB International NW LLC

Since 1985, HUB Northwest has been the Northwest's leading provider of risk management solutions for commercial and personal clients. HUB International Northwest, with its headquarters in Bothell, Washington, has locations servicing the entire Pacific Northwest. HUB Northwest specializes in providing insurance and risk management services to contractors, developers, owners, engineers, and other construction professionals.

"I am honored to be able to present HUB International Northwest LLC as our 2023 Northwest Region's Agency of the Year," said Jennifer Wagner, CIG's Regional Field Executive for the Northwest. "The collaborative partnership enjoyed with this agency is a huge reason we have grown in written premium and found profitable success, especially in the commercial lines space. Reciprocal support runs from the top down. Congratulations to this well-deserving organization!"

About Comstock Insurance Agencies

Based in Reno, Nevada, Comstock Insurance is a family-owned, independent agency that has been part of the community for over 60 years. Comstock takes pride in their customer-focused approach to providing coverage to their clients.

"At the core, the relationship with Comstock goes deeper than the strong results they've obtained," said Tom Nowell, Regional Field Executive for the Southwest at CIG. "It's a peak example of an honest partnership that is ultimately felt by our insureds. This partnership permeates from our Underwriters and Agency Development Manager to our Service Center and Claims department. I'm truly excited for what the future holds with this partnership."

About Winton-Ireland, Strom & Green

Winton-Ireland, Strom & Green Insurance Agency was founded in 1913 by Gordon H. Winton as G.H. Winton Insurance Agency. Mr. Winton, a cashier at the First Bank of Livingston, recognized the need for insurance and related services in a flourishing agricultural community and endeavored to meet those needs. G.H. Winton was succeeded by his son Keith in 1957. Through the years, by way of mergers and acquisitions, G.H. Winton Insurance Agency transformed into Winton-Ireland, Strom & Green Insurance Agency (WIS&G).

"Winton-Ireland, Strom & Green is a trusted partner to CIG Northern California, and this is reflected in their growth and continued profitability," said Pauleen Hepner, CIG's Regional Field Executive for Northern California. "While it's easy to focus on the metrics, the true success is the kinship we share with the staff of Winton-Ireland, Strom & Green. We appreciate them choosing CIG for their valued clients and recognize that our success is incomplete without their full support and commitment."

About Gallagher

Gallagher San Diego is part of Gallagher, a global leader in insurance, risk management, and consulting services. Serving clients in over 150 countries, their leadership team fosters a dynamic, entrepreneurial culture that makes them an innovator in creating new products and services. Their unique values and culture guide how they do business and has resulted in Gallagher being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®.

"The Gallagher San Diego leadership, production, and account support teams are fully committed to protecting and growing CIG," said Bruce Ostrem, CIG's Regional Field Executive for Southern California. "The agency team is highly professional, cooperative, and relationship driven. CIG is very fortunate to be the chosen carrier to protect the agency's most valued clients."

CIG is proud to partner with these agencies and recognize their accomplishments and future success with the 2023 Agency of the Year Award.

About Capital Insurance Group

Established in 1898, Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®) is a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S. CIG offers trusted Agriculture, Commercial, and Personal coverage across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Known for superior customer service and customizable coverage, CIG delivers insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of policyholders, sold exclusively through independent agents. CIG's suite of insurance offerings include coverage for Homeowners, Renters, Personal Auto, Dwelling Fire, Businessowners, Commercial Auto, Farm Owners, Commercial Agriculture, Farm Auto, Commercial Real Estate, and more. Throughout its footprint, CIG partners with regional and local charitable organizations and events to give back to communities in ways that promote preparedness, enhance resilience, and bring relief from crisis.

CIG is underwritten by its affiliate companies: California Capital Insurance Company, Eagle West Insurance Company, Nevada Capital Insurance Company, and Monterey Insurance Company. CIG's members are rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best, the independent financial monitor of the insurance industry and is proud to be part of the Auto-Owners Insurance group of companies, one of the nation's largest, most-trusted insurers. For more information please visit CIGInsurance.com.

