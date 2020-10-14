Capital Introduction in Alternative Investing Disrupted by Context 365

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation platform that transforms how alternative investment professionals network and connect more efficiently and effectively, was announced today by Context Summits LLC.

Context 365 is a breakthrough software that delivers an active network for alternative investment professionals matching buyers and sellers with streamlined capabilities to facilitate capital introductions. The platform provides access to a unique group of individual and institutional investors and established, emerging, and less familiar fund managers.

First launched in September 2019, this next generation Context 365 app allows subscribers to conduct targeted outreach using current, comprehensive and reliable data, share materials real time, and efficiently organize and manage searches. Members leverage the expertise of Context Summits in-person and virtual events and internal investor relations, sales teams, and Context Family Network. Investors also have control over profiles and the ability to manage both outgoing and incoming outreach.

"During the pandemic, there has never been a more vital moment to innovate and assist clients, through our software, to find alternative investment opportunities at a time of their choosing," said Eric Noll, Chief Executive Officer at Context.

"Context has a proven track record connecting buyers and sellers of alternative investments as demonstrated by nearly $46 billion in reported ventures directly tied to attendance at Context Summits events during the past two years. The new version of the Context 365 platform ups the game and takes it to the next level, allowing for more sophisticated matching and relationship building," he concluded.

Simone Sobel, Director of Investor Relations at Context stated, "What differentiates Context 365 is its robust variety of established, emerging and under-the-radar strategies combined with serious investors."

"Search capabilities using algorithmic matching and relationship building tools are enhanced, so allocators (buyers) and managers (sellers) quickly find each other. The new app is a highly efficient networking tool to facilitate discussions related to alternative investments that also provides the ability to schedule and host video or conference calls," she concluded.

Context 365 is complimentary for investors (allocators) including single and multi-family offices, wealth management firms, public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, and other accredited investors.

Any alternative fund manager can submit their profile data at no cost however a subscription fee is required for access to features and interactions with potential buyers. Sellers of alternative investments include hedge funds, commodity trading advisors, private equity funds, fixed income funds, private debt funds, private credit funds, venture capital funds as well as direct lending managers.

Alternative investments transacted between buyers and sellers include equity long-short, relative value, event driven, fixed income long-short, global macro, geographic specialist, volatility, multi-strategy, fund of hedge funds, fixed income and credit products, private equity, real assets, specialty finance and digital assets.

About Context 365

Context 365 is a discovery and connection technology that links buyers and sellers of alternative investments. Through an easy-to-use platform, members effectively source and efficiently build relationships using search filters, up-to-date data, real-time messaging, online meetings, activity tracking, and profile management.

Context 365 has more than 1,000 allocators (buyers) consisting of family and multi-family offices, fund-of-funds, institutional investors including pension, endowments, foundations, and consulting firms, collectively representing a portfolio of more than $2.5 trillion in assets as self-reported by members.

The app also has approximately 2,000 managers including hedge, private equity, fixed income, private debt, private credit, and venture capital funds, as well as commodity trading advisors and direct lending managers. They represent more than $687.8 billion (self-reported) assets under management.

This secure technology powers Context Summits events providing a comprehensive capital introduction solution. Through a combination of signature one-on-one meetings paired with Context 365 technology, Context Summits delivers efficient and productive in-person networking opportunities leading to proven results.

Investors have reported allocating approximately $46 billion in funds they met at a Summit during the last two years, with 87% of surveyed attendees making an allocation to at least one fund.

