Capital Investment Increases Capacity by Up to 40%

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Active Engineering is beginning the first quarter of 2021 with a significant capital investment in equipment. Vice President, Paul Schwanbeck projects that the addition of two Mycronic DX100 high-speed pick 'n place machines will increase capacity by up to 40%. He goes on to explain "the two machines have been configured in a synergy line and are capable of placing up to 80 thousand parts per hour."

Building Expansion Plans

Pro-Active Engineering, Inc. is Celebrating 25 years in business this May. Designing and Manufacturing your electronic products the Pro-Active Way since 1996. Highly dedicated, on-time supplier of quality electronic design, PCB layout, board assemblies, box build assembly, and quick-turn prototypes.

A five-year outlook plan for the Sun Prairie electronics company includes an extensive building remodel. Schwanbeck explains, "the redefined space will more than double the manufacturing footprint." The initial blueprint showcases a defined space for a growing engineering team, which now offers contracting services in rapid prototyping, 3D printing, mechanical design, PCB design/layout, electrical, mechanical, and software engineering. The design also incorporates additional conference rooms, upgraded employee break areas, and a new lunchroom.

New Hires Meet Electronics Industry Demand

Pro-Active has hired 10 new employees in the last two months. Human Resources Manager, Rachel Fuerstenberg, notes they expect to add an additional 10 to 20 employees in 2021. She attributes the growth to the existing and future demand in the marketplace for industrial and medical electronic devices, electronic equipment, and IoT adaptation. These new jobs will be in operations, engineering, production, supply chain, management, and quality.

25th Anniversary for Pro-Active Engineering, Inc.

The planning is already underway to celebrate Pro-Active Engineering's 25th Anniversary both in person and virtually with customers, employees, and the community. Founder and President, Toby Klusmeyer, started the Wisconsin based electronics company in May 2006, in a 400 sq. ft. basement in downtown Sun Prairie. His initial business plan was to help customers design, develop and bring their products to market fast.

About Pro-Active Engineering, Inc.

Since 1996, Pro-Active Engineering Inc. has been providing professional electronic design, PCB layout, board assembly, and box build assembly services for a wide range of industries including industrial equipment, medical devices, led lighting, energy systems, pharmaceutical products, military/defense, underwater autonomous vehicles (UAV), and scientific/research equipment. The company currently operates over 45,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing in Sun Prairie, WI. In addition to the electronics manufacturing services (EMS), product design, and engineering services, Pro-Active Engineering also offers quick-turn prototyping through its dedicated Speed Shop line. proactivepcb.com

