Capital Investments Net Profit increases by 46% to reach USD 5.64 Million in Q3

AMMAN, Jordan and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Investments Group is glad to announce that their net profits for the first three quarters of the year have increased by 46%, reaching approximately $5.64 million.

Revenues for the period reached $11.56 million, while assets under management rose to USD 541 million, a 27% year over year growth.

Capital Investments Group CEO Marwan Haddad expressed confidence in the group's financial position and future aspirations for all business lines across LEVANT and GCC markets, "At Capital Investments, we will continue to serve our clients, nurturing our talent and working with our partners. This year has been very challenging for markets and decision makers, but we kept our focus on fundamentals and worked hand in hand with our clients to support their long-term goals. Most importantly the support we received from the wider Capital Bank Group and our board has been instrumental in achieving these results."

Capital Investments - Jordan CEO Bashar Amad highlighted part of the group's achievements for the period: "We concluded $55 million real estate investment deals, and successfully finalized the acquisition of Société General-Jordan Brokerage, and the incorporation of its clients into Capital Investments' existing client base, providing new clients with a wide range of financial brokerage services in the local, regional, and global markets, as well as corporate finance and asset and wealth management services."

"Our Corporate Finance team managed to close three deals during the year, across the mining, insurance, and petroleum sectors and we continue to work on a healthy pipeline," added Amad.

Headquartered in Jordan, with a wide-reaching presence across the Middle East, Capital Investment has been shaping and elevating the MENA region's financial services sector since its establishment in 2006. The company's roots, however, date back to 1995, when Capital Bank was initially founded. As the bank's management expanded its operations and deepened its expertise, they recognized the need for a dedicated investment arm to address and cater to the growing needs of corporate, governmental, and individual clients across the region.

Today, Capital Investments boasts a team of more than 40 experienced and highly specialized financial advisors and professionals spread throughout the MENA region, with offices in Jordan, the UAE, and Iraq. With a proven track record of successful transactions and unrivalled insights across all major local, regional, and international markets, Capital Investments continues to deliver unique, innovative financial solutions across all lines of business.

