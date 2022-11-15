Capital Logistics Named as Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for Third Year in Row

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Logistics, a leading North American cold-chain logistics provider is pleased to announce that they have been named as one of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row by Inc. Magazine.

Capital Logistics specializes in moving temperature-controlled freight throughout the United States for some of the largest food retailers and food manufacturers in the country. Capital combines a cloud-based technology platform with employees located in 15 states, and provides customer service 24 hours a day seven days a week in order to provide the best customer service in the industry. "A motivated and empowered team with determination and a focus on reliability, timeliness and communications produces problem-solving, goal-oriented employees, and ultimately it produces overwhelming success for Capital Logistics and our clients," says CEO Jeff Gerson.

Capital Logistics' steady growth since their inception has garnered them multiple recognitions from Inc. Magazine. This nomination follows recent accolades in the past several years, including Best Overall Provider For First Mile Food & Beverage from Target Corp. and Top Green Provider for 2021 from Food Logistics.

Capital Logistics recognition for the third consecutive year on Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies is a tremendous point of pride for the logistics provider. The list has been a benchmark of success for decades, focusing on the unique influence and importance that entrepreneurial drive has on the overall economy.

Capital has achieved three consecutive appearances on the Inc 5000 list thanks to remarkable revenue growth for a company its size, registering 113%, 75%, and 201% Growth respectively, in the measurement periods for 2019, 2020, and 2021.

About Capital Logistics:

Capital Logistics is an Award Winning third party logistics (3PL) broker. The company was founded in 2009, with a mission of improving quality, service, communication and reliability in the logistics industry. Headquartered in White Plains, NY, the rapidly growing firm provides domestic and international logistics, with specialty divisions in temperature-controlled solutions, marine logistics, international freight forwarding and customs clearance.

