Capital Logistics Refreshes Branding and Website Amid Continued Growth and Innovation

GREENWICH, Conn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Logistics, an award-winning logistics provider, proudly unveils its refreshed branding and website, marking a significant milestone in its journey of growth and innovation.

In an ever-evolving industry landscape, Capital Logistics stands as a beacon of adaptability and advancement. With a commitment to excellence and a relentless pursuit of innovation, the company has redefined its visual identity to align with its forward-thinking practices.

The centerpiece of this transformation is the launch of Capital Logistics' redesigned website, designed to offer an enhanced user-friendly experience. Boasting a sleek and intuitive interface, the new website promises seamless navigation and access to comprehensive information for clients, partners, and stakeholders alike.

In addition to the website overhaul for both its domestic and international divisions,, Capital Logistics also introduces a new logo, showcasing its evolution and modernity. The fresh design encapsulates the company's vision of innovation, reliability, and progress.

"As a frontrunner in the logistics industry, we recognize the importance of staying ahead of the curve," said Jeff Gerson, Founder and CEO of Capital Logistics. "Our refreshed branding and website are a small part of our ongoing efforts to elevate the customer experience and set new standards of excellence," continued Gerson.

Capital Logistics' brand refresh comes at a time of remarkable growth and expansion for the company. The firm has appeared on the Inc5000 List for fastest growing private companies for the last four years in a row. With a proven track record of delivering value-added services and fostering lasting partnerships, the brand continues to chart new territories and redefine industry benchmarks.

For more information about Capital Logistics and its refreshed branding, please visit https://capitallogisticsllc.com/

About Capital Logistics:

Capital Logistics is an award-winning logistics company known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a comprehensive suite of services and a global network of partners, the company specializes in delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients across diverse industries. From temperature-controlled freighting to customs brokering, Capital Logistics is dedicated to driving efficiency, reliability, and value at every touchpoint.

CONTACT: John Van Dekker, [email protected]

SOURCE Capital Logistics LLC