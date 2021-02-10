Capital Markets Veteran Michael S. Harper Joins Capital Midwest Fund

Mr. Harper will help lead investments for CMF IV, which has a target fund size of $150 million. The investment strategy of the new fund is a continuation of CMF's success of investing in revenue-generating technology companies in the Central United States . CMF's current fund includes investments in software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Internet of Things (IoT) companies across industries ranging from energy to manufacturing.

"Capital Midwest Fund is a growing firm with a strong portfolio. My professional training and experience in the areas of financial services, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and risk management, as well as sustainable development projects, align with the firm's growth strategy," said Mr. Harper. "I am excited to join a great group of finance professionals that is helping business-to-business technology companies succeed, ultimately creating outsized returns for investors."

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael, as he brings a wealth of due diligence, investment and management knowledge to our team. This additional depth is important for the success of CMF IV," said Daniel Einhorn, Partner and Co-founder of CMF.

Mr. Harper also brings to CMF a strong knowledge of alternative investments from the perspective of an institutional Limited Partner. He is the former Chairperson of the Milwaukee County Employees Retirement System (MCERS) Pension Board, and during his five years as a trustee, he served on the Investment Committee and as Audit Committee Chairperson.

Prior to joining CMF, Mr. Harper spent 13 years as Operator and Partner of Urban Clean Energy Ventures (dba M2R Electric Services) focusing on clean energy technology and energy efficiency. His previous experiences include Membership to the American Stock Exchange, Chicago Stock Exchange, and Chicago Board Options Exchange, where Mr. Harper worked as a Market Maker/Trader in ETF Products (SPDR, QQQ) and S&P 100 and 500 (OEX, SPX) Options Contracts.

Capital Midwest Fund is a venture capital firm investing in revenue-stage companies that provide customer-centric, problem-solving, business-to-business technology solutions, including software, services, and products. CMF focuses on companies where management: (1) has a fundamental understanding of trending technology themes; (2) has applied that understanding in a practical way to solve specific customer problems; and (3) has shown traction in garnering market acceptance.

