Capital One Announces Exclusive Partnership with 10-time GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist Taylor Swift

MCLEAN, Va., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One announced today a multi-year partnership with 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning global artist Taylor Swift. This exciting new partnership will be brought to life over the coming years with a variety of special access opportunities exclusively for Capital One customers and more.

The partnership launches with the release of a new television commercial highlighting the Capital One Savor® card, which allows customers to earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases. Building off the current Savor card advertising campaign, the new commercial features Taylor Swift, her record-breaking song "ME!" from her new album Lover and highlights how the Savor card rewards customers for going out with friends and family. The commercial can be viewed online here .

To celebrate the new partnership and the August 23 launch of Taylor Swift's 7th studio album, Lover, Capital One will offer its cardholders the opportunity to pre-order an exclusive album bundle that includes a digital Standard Edition of Lover and a one-of-a-kind Taylor Swift t-shirt. Capital One cardholders can pre-order this album bundle by visiting TaylorSwift.com/CapitalOne .

"We are beyond thrilled to begin this partnership, as we know our customers are passionate about unforgettable entertainment experiences like those Taylor Swift consistently creates for her fans," said Marc Mentry, Chief Brand Officer at Capital One. "Capital One is always looking for ways to give our customers the best, most exclusive access and this partnership with Taylor Swift will allow us to do that."

About Capital One

At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access

About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's socially conscious new single "You Need To Calm Down" continues to showcase the powerful songs already featured on Taylor's 7th studio album Lover, available everywhere on August 23rd. "You Need To Calm Down" follows the first single "ME!," which broke multiple records to date. With 65.2 million views in 24 hours, Taylor holds YouTube's most viewed video by any female and solo artist. "ME!" is the fastest music video to reach 100M views on Vevo (in only 79 hours) and broke the record for the most views in a single day by any artist. In addition to "ME!" and "You Need To Calm Down," Taylor just released fan favorite Track 5, "The Archer" to massive fanfare and critical acclaim. Taylor's previous album reputation was the biggest selling album of 2017 and No. 1 in over 111 countries on iTunes' sales charts upon release. With almost 1.3 million albums sold in a seven-day period, Taylor is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over one million copies in their week of release (2010's Speak Now, 2012's RED, 2014's 1989 and 2017's reputation).

Taylor is a ten-time Grammy winner, a singer, songwriter, musician and producer. She is the youngest person in history to win the music industry's highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and she is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice. Rolling Stone listed Taylor as one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. Time magazine featured Taylor on their prestigious 2017 Person of the Year cover, has named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world and was included her for the third time, one of TIME 100 honorees this year. A Brit and Emmy award winner, Taylor is Billboard's youngest-ever Woman of the Year and the only artist to have been awarded this honor twice.

